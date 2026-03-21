Iran–Israel War 2026: Conflict Escalates,Oil Prices Surge

The West Asia conflict 2026 has intensified as the Iran–Israel war 2026 has become more dangerous after the involvement of the United States.In a released statement on Mar 21st, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that strikes will be increased on Iran significantly in the coming week, with US forces joining in.This follows the joint US–Israel strikes on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility, which Iran confirmed was hit but reported no radiation leaks. The attack has raised fears of a nuclear accident, with the UN atomic watchdog calling for restraint.

Meanwhile, in retaliatory response, Iran is also striking Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport fuel tanks with drone and missile attacks and a joint US–UK base in the Indian Ocean.The Israeli airstrikes in Beirut have escalated the Hezbollah - Israel conflict, killing civilians and displacing thousands in Lebanon.This conflict has become the deadliest spillover of the war so far.

The Strait of Hormuz crisis remains a major concern, as Iran threatened heavy strikes on the UAE if attacks continue from its territory. As oil supply routes are blocked,Brent crude has surged past $112 per barrel.This surge has worsened the oil supply and it is impacting global markets.Countries like India and Bangladesh are heavily impacted and struggling to secure energy supplies, while the UK and EU face rising costs of living and fuel shortages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian,and expressed his concerns as to how these attacks are impacting the current critical infrastructure and stressing the need to protect global supply chains. As the Iran war news today unfolds, the world watches closely for the next Israel–Iran attack update, with fears that the conflict could spiral further and destabilize the region.