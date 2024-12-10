Karnataka Protests: Belagavi Turns into Battlefield Over Lingayat Panchmasali Reservation Demand

Protests have erupted in Belagavi as members of the Panchmasali subgroup of the Lingayat community have come together to call for a 15% reservation in jobs and education. With the inauguration of the new Karnataka Congress government, the community, which now has a 5 percent quota, is requesting an increase to 15 percent.

Increasing Conflict Between Police and Protesters

The demonstrations started with a large-scale gathering in Belagavi, where people from all throughout the state gathered. Protesters and police clashed as the Karnataka Assembly session got underway Monday. Protesters tried to rush the area and breach police barricades, which resulted in violent fights and a chaotic scene.

The situation remained heated even after the police used lathicharge to break up the protesters. The demonstrators called for quick action and threatened to intensify their activities and encircle the Vidhan Soudha if their demands were not fulfilled.

Damage and Destruction

A number of prominent officials' and Members of the Legislative Assembly's (MLAs') vehicles sustained damage during the protests. This heightened the disturbances even more, transforming the whole region into a battleground. The police arrested a number of BJP officials and important community members as a precaution, including Mrityunjay Swamiji, a well-known Panchmasali leader.

Request for Reservations

A five percent reservation in government employment and educational institutions is currently enjoyed by the Panchmasali Lingayat group. Citing the need for more chances and representation, the community is advocating for a 15 percent raise. Protesters contend that the state's changing sociopolitical environment under the Congress leadership makes the present 5 percent quota inadequate.

Taking a Forward Look

Political discourse in Karnataka is likely to continue to centre on the community's demand for more reservation as protests and tensions in Belagavi persist. Authorities are preparing for more protests, and the administration is under pressure to resolve the problem and maintain regional harmony.