Nitin Gadkari Admits Feeling Embarrassed at Global Summits Over Rising Road Accidents in India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, openly admitted on Thursday that he feels embarrassed and often tries to "hide his face" during international summits discussing road accidents, due to the alarming rise in fatalities across India. This candid admission was made during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, where Nitin Gadkari on road accidents took center stage.

Despite his initial goal to reduce road accident fatalities by 50%, Gadkari acknowledged that the situation has worsened. "Forget about reducing the number of accidents, I have no hesitation to admit that it has increased," he said, reflecting on the grim reality of road safety in India.

He attributed the rise in road accidents to several factors, including the need for a shift in public behavior, societal attitudes, and a lack of respect for traffic laws. Nitin Gadkari also recalled a personal experience when he and his family were involved in a major road accident a few years ago. "By the grace of God, my family and I were saved," he said, noting that the incident resulted in his hospitalization for a long period.

The minister pointed out that illegal truck parking and poor lane discipline, particularly among truck drivers, are major contributors to accidents. In an effort to enhance vehicle safety, Gadkari mentioned that measures are being taken to adopt international standards for bus bodies in India, including the installation of hammers near bus windows to facilitate quicker evacuation in case of accidents.

Nitin Gadkari on road accidents also revealed troubling statistics, stating that around 1.78 lakh lives are lost annually on Indian roads, with 60% of the victims being in the age group of 18-34 years. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. Among cities, Delhi leads the list, with Bengaluru and Jaipur also experiencing high death rates.

Gadkari's comments at the international summit and in the Lok Sabha underline the urgent need for stronger enforcement of traffic regulations and a comprehensive approach to improving road safety standards in India.