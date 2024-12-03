PhonePe Launches Affordable Dengue and Malaria Health Insurance at Rs. 59 Per Year

New Delhi, 3 December 2024: PhonePe has introduced an affordable health insurance plan for dengue and malaria, available on its platform for just Rs. 59 per year. The plan offers year-round coverage of up to Rs. 1 lakh for medical expenses related to vector-borne and air-borne diseases.

The new health insurance plan is designed to provide financial protection, particularly for users in tier-II and tier-III cities, against unexpected medical expenses due to diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, swine flu, and more. It covers hospitalization, diagnostics, and ICU stays.

Unlike seasonal plans that are limited to the monsoon period, this coverage extends throughout the entire year, ensuring continuous protection for users. The plan also covers over 10 vector-borne and air-borne diseases, including Japanese encephalitis, bird flu, typhoid, pulmonary tuberculosis, and meningitis.

One of the key features of this insurance is its ease of access. Users can instantly purchase, manage, and file claims directly through the PhonePe app, benefiting from a 100% digital claims process that ensures quicker settlements and a smooth user experience. The plan is also ideal for working professionals who already have corporate health insurance, offering additional protection against specific health risks.

Vishal Gupta, CEO of PhonePe Insurance Broking Services, commented, “At PhonePe, we are committed to making insurance affordable and accessible to everyone. This product is a step toward providing comprehensive coverage year-round, empowering users to manage health risks effectively while eliminating financial barriers to healthcare.”

Users can easily access the dengue and malaria insurance by navigating to the insurance section on the PhonePe app. From there, they can review the plan details, select coverage options, and complete the payment process within minutes.

This initiative underscores PhonePe’s commitment to expanding insurance access to underserved populations across India, leveraging its digital platform for quick and easy distribution.