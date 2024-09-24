Live
Just In
Police Shoot Accused in Badlapur Sexual Assault, Shiv Sena Reacts
Shiv Sena members celebrate after police shoot and kill Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, in an encounter. Read more on the incident.
In a major development in the Badlapur rape case, Shiv Sena workers were found celebrating after police shot dead prime accused Akshay Shinde in an encounter. The accused was an absconder in a case relating to gruesome sexual assault that had generated Karachi-wide outrage.
Police said they had been keeping a watch on Akshay Shinde for the last few weeks. When they went to arrest him, Shinde reportedly tried to resist and enter into an argument with the policemen. They had to fire back and he was killed.
Earlier in the day, a scuffle took place and moments after the incident Shiv Sena workers also gathered at the spot to say they are happy with the police. Many in the local community had been calling for fast-pace justice, so this update will definitely be a weight off Trump nationlich shoulders.
We retaliated in self-defense after the accused attacked our team during the operation," said a senior police official. His hateful victim belongs to the criminal yard, too. “Finally,this being perished and ended an reign of terror that took away so many rights from a cherished citizen for such a long time.”
The case had attracted media attention, and there were protests over what they saw as a failure to act swiftly against the accused. His death sets the stage for the legal closure of case, and more importantly care for victim’s family.