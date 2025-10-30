Live
Rob Jetten, the progressive leader positioning himself as the main challenger to Wilders, is emerging as a strong contender for the next Dutch Prime Minister
The jubilant face of D66 politician Rob Jetten is dominating the Dutch election’s final headlines. And for good reason. The former junior athlete is the infectious, young face of D66’s incredible liberal-progressive surge.
Just a month ago, Jetten was pictured on the cover of a Dutch sports magazine, as he jogged past the Dutch prime minister’s office in The Hague. “This’ll be me, one day, walking through that door,” he’d said in the feature. Those words are ringing prophetic now that the 38-year-old is on the verge of prime-ministerial victory.
The Dutch coalition negotiations process is as gruelling as they come, but Jetten’s outlook for leadership is bright after D66’s landslide win. The party has sent shockwaves across the Dutch political landscape.
“This 2025 Dutch election has marked the start of a new chapter in Dutch politics,” Jetten told a cheering crowd of supporters on Wednesday night. “I’m proud of the message of hope we put out. We are a pro-European, pro-climate party. We’ve shown that unity is possible.”
D66: Brief History
Jetten’s party, Egalitarians 66( D66), has come a long way since its founding in 1966. The same time the UK banned ethnical demarcation with the Race Relations Act, a group of frustrated civil rights activists met in a hostel in Netherlands politics Amsterdam to form what was also just a movement for political and popular reform.
At the Hotel Krasnapolsky, the activists condemned the country’s seemingly lulling political waters, and the dwindling power of ordinary people within the system. Their hopes were to renew the power and Dutch PM candidate reach of the public, by first reforming the system they saw as in decline. 54 years later, it would seem that D66 have succeeded in doing just that.
The anti-Wilders election, which followed the fall of the former far-right lead government, saw numerous choosers push back against the heavy- handed influence of the far-right. Far-right leader Geert Wilders and his Freedom Party( PVV) had entered government last time after a alternate place election result.