Sankranti memories to take a breather at the beginning of the year, the harvest festival is with roots in homecoming and traditional rituals. Festival memories are often straightforward and tangible for the senses: kites flying through the winter sky, fresh muggus drawings drawn in the early morning excursions into the town, as well as dinners that are punctuated by the first fruits that is available.

P. Thiruveer, actor

"I have been born and raised in Mamidpally in the Nizamabad district. I I moved into Hyderabad's Old City after Class VI. My Sankranti memories from the city's centre revolve about making Gobbemma and obtaining fresh cow dung, garika grass as well as regi pandulu. The village is where Sankranti has a duration of three days for the festival. The appearance of bengal gram fresh drying on the outside of homes is a symbol of Sankranti which is also a sign to be used for Bobbatlu. I remember eating nuvvulurotte in addition.

Madhu Reddy, permaculture farmer

"We resided in the earliest five-storey apartments in the neighborhood. This meant that people from the outside and our neighborhood would gather on our patio to take kites. I recall repairing damaged Makar Sankranti festival kites with homemade glue making sure we didn't add too excessive weight. Food memories for me include sakinalu and bobbatlu. As a child of Delhi and Goa and Sankranti, it is blended in with Lohri -- Rewdi bonfires, hara-channa roasting in sticks, as well as long conversations about the home of my childhood."