5 Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Pieces Perfect for Festive Gifting by Akoirah by Augmont
With Akoirah by Augmont, celebrate this festive season with jewellery that’s as thoughtful as it is timeless. Each lab-grown diamond piece is designed to sparkle with meaning, sustainability, and modern elegance
Festivals in India are more than just celebrations - they’re a canvas of traditions, family gatherings, and sparkling new beginnings. Jewellery has always been at the heart of festive gifting, symbolising love, prosperity, and timeless bonds.
This year, Akoirah by Augmont is rewriting the festive jewellery narrative with lab-grown diamonds - ethical, sustainable. Minimalist aesthetics, thoughtful designs, and jewellery crafted that lets the wearer shine while making a conscious choice.1. Bloomline Diamond Bracelet by Akoirah by Augmont
The Bloomline Lab-grown Diamond Bracelet by Akoirah by Augmont captures the beauty of blooming petals in a delicate design. Crafted with pear-cut lab-grown diamonds, its organic form makes it a graceful everyday piece while still festive enough to pair with silks, lehengas, or sleek evening gowns. A symbol of renewal, it’s a meaningful festive gift for Diwali or weddings.
Availability: https://www.
akoirah.com/
Price Range: Starting at ₹10,000/-
Availability: https://www.akoirah.com/
3. Gilded Geometric Studs by Akoirah by Augmont
The Gilded Geometric Studs by Akoirah by Augmont are inspired by architectural precision, featuring emerald-cut framed lab-grown diamonds that balance sharp edges with soft brilliance. Statement-making yet refined, they are perfect for women who appreciate jewellery with presence. These studs pair beautifully with a sari or add an edge to contemporary festive wear.
Price Range: Starting at ₹10,000/-
Availability: https://www.
akoirah.com/
The Hexagonal Lab-grown Diamond Necklace by Akoirah by Augmont reinterprets the symbolism of harmony and strength through its geometric design. Crafted with lab-grown diamonds suspended on a fine gold chain, it can be layered with other necklaces or worn as a singular statement. A modern, meaningful gift that embodies minimalism with soul.
Price Range: Starting at ₹10,000/-
Availability: https://www.
akoirah.com/
The ultimate icon of timeless jewellery, Akoirah’s Lab Grown Diamond tennis bracelet redefines heritage luxury in a fresh, minimalist silhouette. Crafted with lab-grown diamonds set seamlessly in gold, it’s a piece that carries emotional weight - perfect as a milestone gift for family or a cherished loved one.