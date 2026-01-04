A celebration of fitness, empowerment, and health

Hyderabad witnessed a spectacular display of fitness, courage, and community spirit at the 6th edition of Zydus Pinkathon, India’s biggest women’s run dedicated to encouraging fitness, empowering women, and spreading awareness on breast cancer and overall women’s health. The event drew thousands of women—from first-time runners to seasoned participants—who embraced the opportunity to challenge themselves, connect with their bodies, and celebrate resilience.

Milind Soman, supermodel, fitness icon, and creator of Pinkathon, reflected on how the movement has evolved over the years. “The mission has always been to create a safe, encouraging space for women to embrace fitness and discover their true potential. When we began in 2012, women participation in running events was low because many didn’t feel comfortable joining mixed running events. A women-only platform broke those barriers. Today, Pinkathon has grown from simple 3 km and 5 km runs to 10 km, 21 km, and even endurance distances of 50 km, 75 km, and 100 km. Women are exploring their limits—and often realising they have none.”

The event also played a vital role in breast cancer awareness and overall health. Milind explained, “Sports help women become more connected to their bodies and minds. When you’re active, you notice changes early—something crucial for breast cancer, which is highly treatable if detected in time. Pinkathon encourages this body-awareness and prompts women to check in on their health. We’ve seen countless women become more confident, informed, and proactive simply because fitness became part of their lives.”

For Milind, the motivation to champion women’s health and fitness came from a personal realization: “When I started running, hardly any women were participating—only about 4–5%. I believed many women wanted to run but lacked a comfortable, welcoming environment. Creating Pinkathon was an experiment to see if such a platform would make a difference—and it did. Every year, the inspiration comes from seeing women’s stories of courage, resilience, and transformation.”

Ankita Konwar, founder of Invincible Women Run, emphasized the role of community in fostering healthier lifestyles. “Community is everything. Events give people a goal, bring like-minded individuals together, and create an environment full of motivation. When women see others—older women, women with disabilities, mothers carrying babies—participating joyfully, they realize they can do it too. That shared energy keeps them going long after the event ends.”

For women hesitant to start their fitness journey, the advice was simple yet powerful: “Start small, start today. Whether you’re 30, 50, 70, have a child, or believe you’re too busy—there is always a beginning waiting for you. Pinkathon’s stories prove that age or circumstance is never a barrier. Your journey is only about taking the first step,” Milind said.

Fitness, for Milind, goes beyond physical activity—it’s a journey of self-discovery. “Fitness is exciting because it lets you constantly rediscover yourself. I’ve done things at 60—like the Ironman—that felt easier than when I was 50. With age, your mind gets stronger. Endurance, wisdom, experience—they grow with time. Fitness is about exploring that potential and enjoying life to the fullest, no matter your age.”

The event also highlighted the importance of familial and societal support. “Families and society must move beyond stereotypes. Women are often told how to live, behave, dress, and even dream. Platforms like Pinkathon show that women have the right to live life on their own terms. Support means giving them freedom and encouragement to pursue what they want—without judgment or restriction,” Milind emphasized.

On simple habits to improve overall wellness, he added, “Move your body every day, stay aware of changes, listen to your mind under stress, and prioritise your emotional, physical, and mental wellness. Regular activity improves self-awareness, which is key for long-term health and early detection of issues like breast cancer.”

The partnership with Zydus further strengthened the impact of the Pinkathon movement. “All our partners share our vision of women’s empowerment through sport, awareness, and wellness. Partnering with Zydus amplifies our mission because they too want to create healthier, more informed communities. Such collaborations help us reach more women and build a stronger, more impactful movement,” Ankita noted.

As the city celebrated the event, Milind shared a heartfelt message to all participants: “Women everywhere—from different cultures and backgrounds—share the same desire for freedom, confidence, and equal opportunity. Hyderabad has always embraced this spirit wonderfully. I invite every woman to come out, participate, feel inspired, and discover that she has no limits.”

The 6th Zydus Pinkathon in Hyderabad was not just a run—it was a festival of courage, empowerment, and health, leaving an enduring impact on every participant, and reinforcing the message that women can achieve anything when supported, encouraged, and empowered.

We spoke to Milind Soman, supermodel and fitness icon, and Ankita Konwar, founder of ‘Invincible Women Run’, ahead of the 6th edition of Zydus Pinkathon in Hyderabad. The women-only run, scheduled for February 15, 2026, at People’s Plaza, brings thousands together to celebrate fitness, empowerment, and breast cancer awareness. With courage, community, and the joy of pushing personal limits, the event continues to inspire women across the city to prioritise their health