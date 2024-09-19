A Culinary Odyssey: Kotak Private collaborates with Celebrity Chef Marco Pierre White to redefine luxury dining for UHNI & HNI clientele

Kotak Private, renowned for curating luxury and bespoke experiences recently hosted an exclusive gastronomic soiree for its distinguished UHNI & HNI clientele. The illustrious British Chef, Restaurateur, and global Icon, Marco Pierre White, ‘known as the Godfather of modern cooking’ led this extraordinary series featuring intimate dinner and masterclass across three cities.

Building on the successful culmination of last year’s collaboration with the MasterChef Australia judges, Kotak Private once again elevated the art of fine dining with an even grander extravaganza this year in collaboration with World On A Plate. Guests had the extraordinary opportunity to indulge in the culinary brilliance of Marco Pierre White. The meticulously curated events took place in Mumbai on August 30th, Bangalore on September 1st and Delhi on September 6th, 2024. Each by-invitation-only affair included a live cooking demonstration, curated tasting sessions, an insightful Q&A and a personal meet-and-greet with the chef himself.

The first-ever interactive culinary masterclass for Kotak Private Clientele offered a rare opportunity to learn the art of creating world-class signature dishes under the expert guidance of Marco Pierre White. With a commitment to curating unforgettable experiences, Kotak Private Banking strives to create moments that resonate with clients for a lifetime. Guided by the philosophy ‘Live Your Purpose,’ the institution has, for over two decades, elegantly blended the realms of finance, lifestyle, food, travel, and culture, enriching every aspect of its clients' lives. The present association is a testament to this commitment.

Oisharya Das, CEO – Kotak Private Banking, said, “At Kotak Private, we are dedicated to curating extraordinary experiences that create lasting memories. Partnering with a culinary legend like Marco Pierre White aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver unparalleled moments and foster lasting relationships with our clientele.”

To further commemorate this exclusive dining and learning experience, participants received bespoke memorabilia, by Kotak Private, ensuring that this experience remains a truly immersive and memorable one for its clients.















