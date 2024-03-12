Actor Lakshmi Manchu launches Cosderma Skin Clinic and Institute

Hyderabad: In a significant development for the aesthetics industry, Cosderma, renowned for its high-quality aesthetic machines and skincare products, announced its expansion with a new clinic and training institute in Hyderabad. Founded in Mumbai in 2012, Cosderma has established itself as a trusted supplier for India’s top dermatologists, making its products and services a preferred choice among professionals.

Cosderma’s dedication to excellence extends beyond product manufacturing to nurturing talent in the aesthetic field through its comprehensive training academy. The academy, known for empowering both doctors and non-medical professionals, has been instrumental in enhancing aesthetic practices across India, with many graduates lauding its impact on their careers.

The launch in Hyderabad is spearheaded by Sangeetha, a dynamic entrepreneur with a portfolio of successful ventures, including a school for special children and a popular saree store with a strong online presence and a following of 8 lakh. Sangeetha's involvement is a testament to her commitment to bringing innovative solutions and opportunities to the city.

Speaking at the launch, Sangeetha expressed her enthusiasm: “Bringing Cosderma to Hyderabad marks a new chapter in making advanced aesthetic solutions and education accessible here. We aim to set a benchmark in beauty and wellness services, equipping professionals with the skills needed in this evolving industry.”

Cosderma’s introduction to Hyderabad is more than an expansion; it's a commitment to elevate the local beauty and wellness industry by providing access to state-of-the-art technology and comprehensive educational programs. This move is expected to foster a new era of aesthetic excellence in the region, supported by Cosderma’s legacy of quality and innovation.