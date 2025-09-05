Actress Ranya Rao slapped with Rs102 Crore fine in gold smuggling case

Actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested earlier this year in connection with a gold smuggling case in Karnataka, has now been penalized heavily by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). According to the latest reports, the actress has been fined a staggering ₹102 crore for her alleged involvement in the case.

The DRI has also imposed hefty penalties on others linked to the case. Bengaluru hotelier Tarun Kondaraju has been fined ₹63 crore, while jewellers Sahil Sakaria Jain and Bharat Kumar Jain were fined ₹56 crore each.

Officials reportedly met the accused at Bengaluru Central Jail today, where they served a 250-page notice along with a massive 2,500-page annexure detailing the investigation findings. A source close to the DRI said, “It was a herculean exercise to prepare a detailed notice along with supporting documents. Today we served 11,000 pages of documents to the accused.”

The case dates back to March 3, when Ranya Rao was caught with 14.8 kg of gold at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru upon her arrival from Dubai.

Following her arrest, she was sentenced to one year of imprisonment under the stringent Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA).

This latest development further tightens the case against the actress and her associates, placing them under severe legal and financial scrutiny.