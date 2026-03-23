Aditi Rao Hydari Brings a Fresh Saree Vision to Lakmē Fashion Week

At Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI, a familiar face stepped into an unfamiliar role. Aditi Rao Hydari made her formal entry into fashion design as Co-Creative Director for iconic label Satya Paul, unveiling a capsule collection that felt intimate, expressive, and refreshingly wearable.

Rather than staging a dramatic spectacle, the presentation leaned into ease and personality. Hydari herself walked the runway, embodying the collection’s mood through fluid silhouettes and relaxed styling. The visual language focused on movement, comfort, and quiet confidence—clothes designed to live in, not simply to be admired from a distance.

Wearability Meets Elevated Detail

The capsule line placed practicality at its core while preserving the sophistication associated with the brand. Each ensemble balanced soft drapes with thoughtful layering, creating outfits that transitioned smoothly between settings. The garments were neither overly ceremonial nor strictly casual; instead, they occupied a versatile middle ground suited to contemporary lifestyles.

Textures and construction played a subtle yet important role. Layered elements, lightweight fabrics, and adaptable shapes ensured that the pieces felt natural throughout the day. The styling encouraged individuality, allowing wearers to interpret each look in their own way rather than conforming to rigid fashion rules.

Storytelling Through Design

For Hydari, the project signaled a shift from performance to creation. The collection reflected an instinctive approach to storytelling, where clothing became a medium of personal expression. Instead of designing strictly for occasions, the creative direction emphasized personality-driven wardrobes—ensembles that reflect mood, movement, and everyday rhythm.

This perspective gave the line a sense of authenticity. Outfits appeared thoughtfully composed yet unforced, echoing the way modern consumers mix statement elements with essentials. The result was fashion that felt emotionally resonant while remaining functional.

Prints That Carry a Legacy Forward

Print has long been central to Satya Paul’s visual identity, and this collection honoured that heritage with a contemporary lens. Motifs inspired by nature and abstraction—dragonflies, florals, and graphic patterns—flowed across fabrics in a measured, artistic manner. Rather than overwhelming silhouettes, the prints enhanced them through placement, layering, and fine surface detailing.

This restrained approach created visual rhythm without excess. Many design elements revealed themselves gradually, inviting closer attention. The interplay of colour and pattern added energy while maintaining refinement, ensuring the garments remained versatile across multiple styling contexts.

Reinventing the Saree for Modern Wardrobes

At the heart of the showcase was a renewed perspective on the saree. Traditional drapes were reimagined with contemporary pairings, introducing unexpected layers that expanded styling possibilities. Sheer bomber jackets, fluid trench coats, and modern separates accompanied classic silhouettes, reframing the saree as a dynamic wardrobe staple rather than a single-occasion garment.

This fusion of heritage and experimentation offered practical innovation. The saree adapted easily to varied environments—formal gatherings, professional settings, and relaxed outings—demonstrating how timeless attire can evolve with changing lifestyles.

A Collaborative Creative Vision

The collaboration also reflected synergy between Hydari and Satya Paul’s design leadership, including David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore, and Kevin Nigli. The shared direction emphasized colour, narrative flow, and garment movement while respecting the craftsmanship that defines the brand.

Together, the team explored ways to modernize a classic garment without losing cultural depth. The outcome felt progressive yet rooted—an evolution rather than a reinvention.

An Evolution, Not a Departure

With Hydari anchoring the creative narrative, the presentation carried a sense of warmth and approachability. Softness met structure, playfulness met polish, and individuality met legacy design language. The collection ultimately expressed a lived-in elegance—fashion that feels personal, expressive, and relevant to the present moment.

By blending cinematic sensibility with design intuition, Aditi Rao Hydari’s debut signaled a thoughtful new chapter for Satya Paul and a contemporary refresh for the timeless saree.