Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza & Sophie Choudry Lead the Way: Bollywood Celebs Advocating Sustainability This World Environment Day

This World Environment Day, Bollywood’s brightest stars are turning the spotlight toward the planet. From fashion choices to public campaigns, celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, and Sophie Choudry are championing sustainable living and encouraging their fans to follow suit. These celebrities are proving that sustainability isn’t just a cause- it’s a lifestyle. On World Environment Day and beyond, their efforts inspire us to rethink our habits and move toward a more conscious, eco-friendly future.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has emerged as a vocal supporter of environmental causes. Through her initiative “Coexist”, she raises awareness about the importance of living in harmony with nature. Alia frequently speaks out on issues like plastic pollution, urging people to switch to eco-friendly options such as reusable glass and steel bottles. Every year, her social media becomes a platform to spread environmental awareness, especially around World Environment Day.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Global star Priyanka Chopra has extended her humanitarian work to include environmental sustainability. As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, she has participated in several eco-awareness initiatives. Her support for the ‘Greenthon’ campaign showcased her commitment to encouraging individuals to adopt sustainable habits in daily life.

Sophie Choudry

Known for her style, Sophie Choudry also walks the talk when it comes to sustainable fashion. She has lent her voice to eco-friendly fashion events and advocates for mindful living. Having travelled extensively for performances and events, she consistently emphasizes the importance of protecting the Earth, our only home.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is one of the most committed environmental advocates in the industry. As the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, she actively promotes climate action, waste segregation, and wildlife protection. Associated with organizations like the Wildlife Trust of India and the Sanctuary Nature Foundation, Dia’s consistent efforts make her one of the most respected voices in India’s green movement.