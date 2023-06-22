Aliya Baig Academy of makeup passing out convocation held in Hyderabad

ABAM passing out convocation in association with the international makeup association & London School of Makeup held for the class of 2022-2023 students along with a Bridal fashion show in DE Surya Arena, Shamshabad on June 19th 2023.

The event is attended by the world’s most renowned celebrity makeup artist, Head of IMA with 50+ years of experience in the makeup industry, Ms. Beryl Bernard. She is considered a living legend of the makeup and beauty fraternity.

The Convocation Ceremony witnessed a Bridal Fashion show choreographed by industry experts and powered by Karishma Wedding Mall.

Aliya Baig Academy of Makeup is the 3rd Makeup Academy in the whole of Asia to be affiliated with the prestigious International Makeup Association (IMA – London). The Academy with 8800 sqft makes it India’s largest Academy and Studio with the prime focus of providing specialized skills and knowledge needed for today’s marketplace by providing programs that encompass theory, clinical application and professional development with the facility of In-house Kitchen, Lounge and many amenities.

ABAM students were nurtured with top Faculty from around the world including IMA who provide mentor-ship and examination to students. Alumins from ABAM are placed all around the country in Urban Clap, Nykaa, Luxe and some other luxury brands.

Aliya Baig ranked amongst the Top 10 Bridal Makeup Artists of India and recently ranked among the Top 40 Bridal Makeup Artists of the world by DWHA with 2 million+ followers across Facebook and Instagram. Aliya Baig has carved her niche as the undisputed No.1 Bridal Makeup Artist in India purely from a Reach and Influence perspective. Over the last 10+ years, she has worked across countries and cultures and gained invaluable diversity in her experience.

She is the only Indian Makeup Artist to feature in both Forbes and Vogue and is the first Indian to intern under Mario Dedivanovik in Hollywood and Georgy Kot from Russia. She has also been an ambassador for various big-ticket campaigns and the launch of leading Beauty brands such as Nykaa, Innisfree, Sugar Cosmetics, Loreal, Maybelline, and Urban Company.

With a clientele of over 10,000 brides over the last decade, and known to one and all as the pioneer of the Indian Bridal Makeup Industry. Official website of the Academy.