Amla vs Bhringraj: The Ayurvedic Secret to Faster Hair Growth

Long, thick, and shiny hair has always been a symbol of beauty. While the market is flooded with shampoos, conditioners, and serums promising rapid hair growth, Ayurveda has long relied on natural remedies such as amla and bhringraj. These herbs not only encourage hair growth but also help tackle issues like dryness, dandruff, and premature greying. But which one truly accelerates hair growth?

The Power of Amla for Hair Also known as Indian gooseberry, amla is rich in vitamin C, amino acids, minerals, and tannins that strengthen hair fibres. Its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties restore the scalp’s natural balance, reduce dandruff, and prevent premature greying. Amla nourishes the scalp, making hair healthier from root to tip.

How to Use Amla

Amla Oil: Massage gently into the scalp to improve circulation and leave overnight before shampooing.

Massage gently into the scalp to improve circulation and leave overnight before shampooing. Amla Paste: Mix amla powder with oil into a paste, apply for 30 minutes, then rinse.

Mix amla powder with oil into a paste, apply for 30 minutes, then rinse. Fresh Amla Mask: Blend fresh amla into a thick pulp, apply for 40 minutes, and rinse thoroughly.

Bhringraj: The ‘Ruler of Hair’ Bhringraj is revered in Ayurveda for its hair-strengthening properties. It enhances blood flow to the scalp, delivers essential nutrients, and fortifies hair with its protein content. Regular use of bhringraj not only promotes faster growth but also prevents hair fall and supports overall scalp health.

How to Use Bhringraj

Bhringraj Oil: Warm the oil slightly, massage into the scalp, leave for 30 minutes, then wash off.

Warm the oil slightly, massage into the scalp, leave for 30 minutes, then wash off. Bhringraj Powder: Can be applied directly or consumed to improve hair growth from within.

Amla vs Bhringraj: Which Works Better? While both amla and bhringraj offer unique advantages, they work best together. Amla enhances scalp health, while bhringraj strengthens hair and reduces fall. Combining these two Ayurvedic wonders can address multiple hair concerns simultaneously, resulting in stronger, thicker, and more lustrous hair.