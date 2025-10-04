Live
- First batch of Maruti Suzuki vehicles move by rail to Anantnag terminal in Kashmir Valley
- City Gas Pipeline Damaged in Hindupur Due to Unauthorized Excavation; THINK Gas Swiftly Restores Connections
- Jain College of Engineering & Research and Vayavya Labs Drive Industry-Academia Collaboration; Boost Semiconductor Talent with NVIDIA Computing Center
- Cummins India Limited Commemorates 30 Years of Listing on NSE
- WOODBURNS Indian Whisky wins the country a first historic Grand Gold and Revelation Blended Whisky award at Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles 2025
- Manganese major MOIL posts best-ever production at 1.52 lakh tonnes in Sep
- High Joy Commercials launches maiden film ‘Production No.1’
- Sandeep Singh announces ‘Chandni Bar 2’ on the film’s 24th Anniversary
- Rashmika’s ‘The Girlfriend’ to release on Nov 7
- 1st Test: Win over West Indies was the perfect game for us, says skipper Gill
Amla vs Bhringraj: The Ayurvedic Secret to Faster Hair Growth
Amla and Bhringraj, centuries-old Ayurvedic remedies, naturally nourish hair, combat fall, and boost growth for healthier, lustrous locks.
Long, thick, and shiny hair has always been a symbol of beauty. While the market is flooded with shampoos, conditioners, and serums promising rapid hair growth, Ayurveda has long relied on natural remedies such as amla and bhringraj. These herbs not only encourage hair growth but also help tackle issues like dryness, dandruff, and premature greying. But which one truly accelerates hair growth?
The Power of Amla for Hair Also known as Indian gooseberry, amla is rich in vitamin C, amino acids, minerals, and tannins that strengthen hair fibres. Its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties restore the scalp’s natural balance, reduce dandruff, and prevent premature greying. Amla nourishes the scalp, making hair healthier from root to tip.
How to Use Amla
- Amla Oil: Massage gently into the scalp to improve circulation and leave overnight before shampooing.
- Amla Paste: Mix amla powder with oil into a paste, apply for 30 minutes, then rinse.
- Fresh Amla Mask: Blend fresh amla into a thick pulp, apply for 40 minutes, and rinse thoroughly.
Bhringraj: The ‘Ruler of Hair’ Bhringraj is revered in Ayurveda for its hair-strengthening properties. It enhances blood flow to the scalp, delivers essential nutrients, and fortifies hair with its protein content. Regular use of bhringraj not only promotes faster growth but also prevents hair fall and supports overall scalp health.
How to Use Bhringraj
- Bhringraj Oil: Warm the oil slightly, massage into the scalp, leave for 30 minutes, then wash off.
- Bhringraj Powder: Can be applied directly or consumed to improve hair growth from within.
Amla vs Bhringraj: Which Works Better? While both amla and bhringraj offer unique advantages, they work best together. Amla enhances scalp health, while bhringraj strengthens hair and reduces fall. Combining these two Ayurvedic wonders can address multiple hair concerns simultaneously, resulting in stronger, thicker, and more lustrous hair.