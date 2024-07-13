Anjali Merchant Dazzles at Sister Radhika Merchant’s Wedding in Stunning Lehenga and Diamond Jewellery

Anjali Merchant has captivated everyone with her impeccable style at her sister Radhika Merchant's wedding to Anant Ambani. Anjali's ensemble for the grand event was a splendid gold and purple lehenga set. Let's break down her ethnic look for those seeking inspiration for their next big event.

Anjali Merchant's Exquisite Lehenga at Radhika Merchant’s Wedding

Anjali's look for the wedding festivities was curated by stylist Isha Multani, who also styled the bride herself. Anjali donned a lehenga set from Jigya Patel's couture line. The custom outfit included a backless choli, a lehenga skirt, and a dupatta. Her hair and makeup were perfected by Meera Sakhrani and Dablu Kumar, while Kalpana Shah handled the dupatta draping.





Breaking Down Anjali Merchant’s Ensemble

Anjali's golden sleeveless blouse featured a plunging neckline and back, adorned with Abhala Bharat embroidery (mirror work), and was designed with a fitted bust and a cropped, midriff-revealing hem. She paired it with a purple lehenga skirt embellished with gold floral gota patti embroidery, broad gold borders, a high-rise waist, and a full flare.

To complete her look, Anjali draped two dupattas with her lehenga. One was a pleated organza dupatta embroidered with sequins and beads, draped over one shoulder, while the other was a silk dupatta with gota patti embroidery, draped over the other shoulder. Her accessories included a gold polki and diamond choker, a diamond cut-work flower necklace, polki earrings, ear chains, a maang tikka, haath phool, kadhas, and rings.

Anjali styled her hair in a centre-parted bun and opted for smoky gold eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blush pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, a bindi, darkened brows, and a touch of highlighter to complete her look.

Passing on Heirloom Jewellery





Anjali also passed on her wedding jewellery to Radhika for her marriage to Anant Ambani. The heirloom pieces included a choker, earrings, and haath phool, which have been cherished in the Merchant family for generations and were previously worn by Anjali and Radhika's mother and grandmother at their weddings.

