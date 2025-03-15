Annual Health Checkup: Consider These Blood Tests to Prioritise Your Health

Blood tests are essential for diagnosing and monitoring various health conditions, from infections to chronic illnesses like diabetes and high cholesterol. By analysing substances in your blood, doctors can assess your overall health and detect underlying issues. Regular blood testing, along with a full body checkup or complete body checkup, helps track your well-being and catch potential risks early.

What are blood tests?

Blood tests are often done during regular check-ups or when you have certain symptoms. There are different types of blood tests. Some check your blood cells and platelets, while others look at things like electrolytes, proteins, hormones, and minerals in your blood.

Even though blood tests help doctors find possible health problems, it's important to remember that abnormal results don't always mean something is seriously wrong. Blood test results are helpful for diagnosing, but they alone can't confirm a health condition.

Importance of blood tests

• Blood tests can detect diseases and conditions at an early stage, often before symptoms appear.

• For chronic diseases, blood tests are important for monitoring how well the body is managing the condition.

• They help in assessing the functioning of organs like the heart, lungs, kidneys, and liver.

• These help in identifying nutritional deficiencies, including vitamins and minerals, for the prevention of conditions like anemia, bone diseases, and immune system issues.

• Blood tests can also detect infections and identify the presence of inflammatory markers, which may signal an autoimmune condition.

• Some blood tests help in detecting genetic mutations that increase the risk of diseases, such as cancer or heart conditions.

Most common blood tests

1. Complete Blood Count

A complete blood count (CBC) is a comprehensive routine test that measures different components of your blood. These include red blood cells, white blood cells, haemoglobin, haematocrit, and platelets. It helps doctors diagnose and monitor medical conditions, including infections, nutritional deficiencies, clotting issues, immune system disorders, anaemia, and blood cancer.

2. Basic Metabolic Panel

A Basic Metabolic Panel (BMP) is a blood test that measures essential substances in your blood, including glucose, calcium, and the levels of key electrolytes like sodium, potassium, carbon dioxide, and chloride. It offers valuable information about your kidney function, blood sugar levels, and electrolyte balance, which are crucial for the functioning of your muscles, nerves, and organs.

3. Comprehensive Metabolic Panel

A Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP) includes all the tests found in the Basic Metabolic Panel (BMP), along with additional tests that offer information about liver function and protein levels. These include albumin, bilirubin, ALP, AST, ALT, and calcium. It offers a more detailed scenario of your body’s chemical balance, helping healthcare professionals monitor kidney and liver health, blood sugar levels, electrolyte balance and nutritional status, as well as a variety of conditions like liver, kidney diseases, and diabetes.

4. Lipid Panel

A Lipid Profile test measures the levels of fat molecules called lipids in your blood, including total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein (LDL), very low-density lipoprotein (VLDL), high-density lipoprotein (HDL), and triglycerides. This test is essential for assessing your cardiovascular health by analyzing cholesterol in your blood. This helps in diagnosing various conditions, like heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular conditions.

5. Thyroid Panel

A Thyroid Panel measures the levels of thyroid hormones, including thyroxine (T4), triiodothyronine (T3), and thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH). This test helps assess the function of the thyroid gland, which plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism, energy levels, and overall body functions. It helps diagnose conditions like hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid), hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid), and other thyroid disorders.

6. Cardiac Biomarkers

Cardiac biomarkers are substances found in the blood that can indicate heart damage or stress. When a cardiovascular condition takes place, like a heart attack, these biomarkers are released into the blood. The primary types of cardiac biomarkers include high-sensitivity cardiac troponin (hs-cTn), creatine kinase (CK) and its heart-specific form, creatine kinase MB (CK-MB), and B-type natriuretic peptide (BNP). These biomarkers are crucial for diagnosing heart conditions, particularly in detecting heart damage and assessing the severity of cardiovascular events.

7. Sexually Transmitted Infection Tests

Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) tests screen for infections spread through sexual contact, such as HIV, syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea. The tests typically involve samples of blood, urine, or swabs and are crucial for detecting infections early. Early detection is key for maintaining sexual health, preventing the spread of infections, and ensuring prompt management when required.

8. C Reactive Protein Test

The C - reactive protein (CRP) test measures the amount of CRP in your blood, a protein produced by the liver when inflammation occurs in the body. This test assesses conditions like infections, autoimmune disorders, and chronic inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis. Elevated CRP levels can also indicate a higher risk of heart disease.

9. Vitamin D Test

The Vitamin D test measures the level of vitamin D in your blood, specifically the 25-hydroxyvitamin D form, to assess if you have a deficiency or excess of this essential nutrient. Vitamin D is crucial for maintaining bone health, immune function, and overall wellbeing. It helps regulate calcium and phosphate levels in the body, supporting healthy bones, teeth, and muscles.

10. HbA1c

The HbA1c test measures the average blood glucose levels over the past 2 to 3 months by assessing the amount of glucose attached to haemoglobin in red blood cells. It helps diagnose and monitor diabetes and prediabetes. Elevated HbA1c level indicates poor blood sugar control, which can increase the risk of complications like heart disease, kidney problems, and nerve damage.

Conclusion

Blood tests provide a valuable snapshot of your overall health and are an effective way to detect illness or disease early. They also help monitor how your body responds to treatments for various conditions. Many people undergo routine blood tests as part of a full body checkup or complete body checkup, typically once a year. Be sure to consult with your doctor to determine if additional tests are necessary for maintaining optimal health.