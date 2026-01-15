Another Delhi riots accused files bail plea in court seeking parity

Curry leaves, also known as curry patta or kadi patta, are an essential ingredient in Indian cooking, especially in South Indian dishes. Apart from their rich aroma and flavour, these leaves are also known for their nutritional and medicinal value. Growing a curry leaf plant at home is an easy and rewarding way to ensure a steady supply of fresh leaves for daily use.

The curry leaf plant is a subtropical species that adapts well to pots, balconies and home gardens. With basic care and the right growing conditions, it can thrive and provide leaves for several years.

Ideal Conditions for Growing Curry Leaves

Curry leaf plants grow best in warm, sunny conditions. They need at least six hours of direct sunlight each day to remain healthy and bushy. The ideal temperature range is between 21°C and 29°C, which suits most Indian climates.

The soil should be loose, rich in nutrients and well-draining, as waterlogged roots can damage the plant. Regular watering is important, but only when the top layer of soil feels dry. Overwatering should be avoided.

To encourage strong growth, a balanced liquid fertiliser can be added once every four to six weeks during the growing season. Light pruning of the branch tips also helps the plant become fuller and produce more leaves.

Step-by-Step Method to Grow Curry Leaves from Seeds

Start by gently cleaning the seeds with a soft cloth to remove any outer residue. Then soak them in water for about 12 to 24 hours. After soaking, pat them dry, making sure they are still slightly moist.

Fill a pot at least six inches deep with a good-quality potting mix and ensure it has drainage holes. Plant the seeds about one to two inches deep, leaving some space between each one. Lightly press the soil over the seeds and water the pot thoroughly.

Cover the container with a clear plastic sheet or bag to help maintain warmth and moisture. Place the pot in a bright, warm location. Keep the soil consistently moist and check it regularly.

Germination usually takes between two and four weeks under suitable temperatures. Once the seedlings appear, remove the plastic cover and continue with regular care and watering.

With patience and simple maintenance, the curry leaf plant will start growing into a healthy, leafy shrub within a few months. This makes it a perfect option for balcony gardens and small home spaces, offering a cost-effective and convenient way to enjoy fresh curry leaves whenever needed.