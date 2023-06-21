Bakra Eid 2023: When is Bakrid, Significance of Bakrid, Celebrations, All you Need to Know Here

Bakra Eid 2023:

Eid-Al-Adha 2023, also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Greater Eid, or Hari Raya Haji, holds great significance in the Islamic faith. This festival is considered one of the most sacred celebrations in the Muslim community. It is observed on the 10th day of Dhu Al-Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar, to honor Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God.

Bakra Eid 2023 Date & Time:

In India, Eid-Al-Adha will be celebrated on June 29, following the sighting of the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah 1444 H. The country marks this occasion with joyous festivities, a day after Saudi Arabia's celebrations, as confirmed by the International Astronomical Centre. The first day of Dhul Hijjah is observed on June 20, according to official reports.

Bakra Eid 2023 Significances:

The festival of Eid-Al-Adha is celebrated worldwide and holds multiple significances. It not only commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice but also signifies the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice,' it is one of the two major holidays celebrated in Islam, bringing communities together in prayer, reflection, and acts of generosity.

Bakra Eid Celebrations:

During Eid-Al-Adha, members of the Islamic community demonstrate their devotion to Allah by sacrificing an animal. The meat from the sacrifice is shared among family, friends, and those in need. Muslims gather at mosques across the country to offer prayers shortly after sunrise, before the midday prayer time known as Zuhr. The prayer is accompanied by a sermon or khutbah delivered by the Imam.

Join the Islamic community in the joyous celebrations of Eid-Al-Adha, as people come together to express their faith, gratitude, and compassion towards others. May this auspicious festival bring blessings, unity, and happiness to all.