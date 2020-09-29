Change your skin and hair products with season

With the season of winters, your skin and hair absolutely starts to feel the difference. The change of season is always a complicated time for both your skin and hair. Although there's nothing one can do about seasonal changes, it doesn't mean your skin and hair has to suffer the consequences. Just as you change your clothing with every changing season, you should also look at changing your skin and hair care products as well. The same seasonal fluctuations should be adapted for your skin and hair care routine as well.



Skincare

Due to the cold temperature and lower humidity, there is a lack of moisture in the air which can cause cracking, chapping and irritation to your skin. With these seasonal changes winter season calls for an upgrade in your skin care routine, which includes using lightweight formulas that will hydrate your skin at all times.

Cleansing your skin with soap free gentle cleansers which can leave skin feeling fresh, soft, and smooth is perfect during the colder months. Using a serum between cleansing and moisturising to your routine can be a game changer as it offers moisture which makes your skin supple.

If your skin gets dry in the colder seasons, lock in that hydration with a rich moisturiser. This step will help distribute and lock water in all facial zones for long-lasting hydration and comfort.

Haircare

During winters the dryness in the air can lead to dry and damaged hair. The simplest thing to do is use a super-moisturising shampoo and conditioner along with a weekly deep-conditioning hair mask. When using hair products, it is important to take into account where you live and what time of the year it is. Apart from that, lack of moisture can particularly weaken hair because it makes the strands brittle. Thus, wintertime products must include strand-strengthening ingredients like silk proteins, and a cocktail of collagen, hyaluronic acid and lilac.

Monsoon causes hair damage more than the rest of the seasons combined. The humidity amplifies the odds of getting dandruff and hair fall which means that our hair and scalp is fragile during our beloved monsoon season.

To give our hair the best care, one of the tried and tested ingredients that can be used on hair during monsoons is nothing but coconut oil. Preconditioning your hair with coconut oil 15 minutes before you shower will make your hair less greasy and reduce the water your hair would ideally soak up during washing.