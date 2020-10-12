Get rid of acne and wrinkles with banana peel

Banana peel is high in lutein, an antioxidant and carotenoid vitamin related to Vitamin A. Lutein helps in protecting the skin against the damage done by the sun. Banana peel is high in esterified fatty acids, which are hard to find otherwise and constitute as one of the basic ingredients in many patent lotions.

With the use of banana peel, you can achieve acne and wrinkle-free skin. It has vitamins A, B, C, E, potassium, zinc, iron, and manganese that can reduce even the old acne marks. It hydrates your skin from the inside out and gives it a softer look. If you too want naturally clear and younger-looking skin, this is how you can get it.

How to use banana peel?

First, prepare your skin. Use a mild cleanser to get rid of oil and dirt on the skin. Don't scrub or be harsh on your skin, especially if you have acne. Take a ripe banana and cut its peel into chunks and rub the inner part directly on the skin for 10 to 15 minutes in a circular motion. Keep a check if the peel is turning black from the inside.

If that is the case, it means that the peel needs to be replaced now. Don't wash your face instantly.

Let your skin absorb all the moisture for at least 4-5 hours. Then rinse off with cold water. You can use banana peel daily for better results. Banana peel is rich in various minerals and vitamins which make it a perfect ingredient for resolving other skin related troubles as well. Here are some other benefits that you can reap from banana peel:

It can be used to get rid of warts. Just tape the banana peel on the skin and leave it overnight. With continuous use, your warts will vanish.Because of high sugar content, it can help you with haemorrhoids. As it is high in natural moisture, it can treat eczema and psoriasis as well. You can use banana peel to correct cracked heels as well. Banana peel is rich in potassium and is anti-inflammatory in nature. It can be used to treat the skin irritated by the sun.