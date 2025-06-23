Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Glow Naturally: DIY Chandan and Haldi Face Packs for Radiant Skin
Discover easy DIY face packs using chandan and haldi to naturally brighten, soothe, and nourish your skin for a glowing complexion.
For generations, Indian skincare has embraced the healing powers of nature. Among the most cherished remedies are chandan (sandalwood) and haldi (turmeric), celebrated for their rich antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties. These two Ayurvedic staples continue to be the backbone of traditional beauty rituals, trusted to enhance complexion, calm irritation, and restore a healthy glow.
Here’s how you can incorporate chandan and haldi into simple DIY face packs to achieve luminous, vibrant skin naturally.
1. Chandan, Haldi, and Aloe Vera Pack
Best For: Soothing irritated or acne-prone skin
Mix together:
• 1 teaspoon chandan powder
• A pinch of haldi
• 1 tablespoon fresh aloe vera gel
Apply evenly on clean skin and leave for 15–20 minutes. This pack helps calm inflammation, reduce redness, and rejuvenate dull skin without clogging pores.
2. Chandan, Haldi, and Yogurt Pack
Best For: Treating sun damage and uneven skin tone
Combine:
• 1 teaspoon chandan powder
• 1 teaspoon haldi
• 2 teaspoons plain yogurt
Spread a thick layer over the face and neck. Allow it to sit for 20 minutes before rinsing. This combination works wonders to cool the skin, fade tan, and reduce pigmentation.
3. Chandan, Haldi, and Raw Milk Pack
Best For: Dull, lifeless skin
Mix:
• 1 teaspoon chandan powder
• A small pinch of haldi
• Enough raw milk to create a smooth paste
Apply and relax for 20 minutes. This pack gently brightens the skin, making it soft, supple, and refreshed.
4. Chandan, Haldi, and Rosewater Pack
Best For: Skin rejuvenation and tone balancing
Make a smooth paste using:
• 1 teaspoon chandan powder
• A pinch of haldi
• Rosewater as needed
Apply the mixture, leave it until semi-dry, then rinse off gently. Use twice a week to help tighten pores, improve texture, and bring out a natural glow.
________________________________________
5. Chandan, Haldi, and Honey Pack
Best For: Nourishing dry or dull skin
Blend:
• 1 teaspoon honey
• 1 teaspoon chandan powder
• A pinch of haldi
Massage onto the face and leave it on for 15–20 minutes. This hydrating mask locks in moisture, soothes inflammation, and restores radiance to tired skin.
Final Tips:
• Always do a patch test before trying any new ingredients on your skin.
• Use these packs 1–2 times per week for best results.
• Use pure, organic haldi and chandan to avoid irritation or allergic reactions.
Natural skincare doesn’t have to be complicated. With simple ingredients from your kitchen or garden, you can nurture your skin and revive its healthy glow—just like generations before you.