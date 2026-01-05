Vestige Introduces ‘Nail Your Mood’ by Vellino; A Mood-Led Beauty Movement Where Nails Lead Self-Expression

Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s leading home-grown direct selling companies, unveils ‘Nail Your Mood’, a campaign that redefines self-expression through everyday beauty choices-beginning with nails.

Powered by Vellino’s Starlit Nail Kits and Mistral’s Crème Matte Lipsticks range expanded with five new shade (Soft Mocha, Blaze, Sangria, Hazel and Sorbet), the launch celebrates beauty as an extension of individuality and expression.

The campaign embraces the idea that beauty choices evolve, shifting effortlessly with changing moods and self-expression. The launch introduces four thoughtfully curated Starlit Nail Kits, each featuring three complementary shades designed to suit different moods, moments, and occasions. Whether playful, bold, subtle, or celebratory, the kits empower consumers to express how they feel-right at their fingertips.

Complementing the narrative is Mistral of Milan’s Crème Matte Lipsticks, introduced as the mood-completing accent to the look. The range brings new shade extensions across crème matte variants, thereby expanding the collection. The lipsticks offer rich colour payoff and a smooth matte finish, seamlessly enhancing the overall look. Staying true to the campaign philosophy, nails set the mood, while lips articulate it with confidence.

On this launch occasion, Gautam Bali, Founder and Managing Director, Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd., said, “Today’s consumers are seeking beauty that feels personal, expressive, and adaptable. ‘Nail Your Mood’ reflects this shift, where self-expression begins with how you feel and evolves through your choices. With Vellino’s Starlit Nail Kits and Mistral of Milan’s Crème Matte Lipsticks, we are celebrating beauty that moves with you.”

He further added, “This launch reinforces Vestige’s commitment to innovation-driven storytelling in beauty, where products are not just worn, but experienced as an extension of individuality and confidence.”

As consumers enter 2026 looking for fresh starts and renewed self-expression, ‘Nail Your Mood’ reinforces the idea that beauty should be flexible, visible, and deeply personal, starting with nails, one of the most expressive and instantly noticeable forms of everyday style.

Vellino Starlit Nail Kits and Mistral of Milan’s Crème Matte Lipsticks are available on www.myvestige.com, Vestige 2.0 app, and Vestige’s pan-India distributor network.