Bhai Dooj 2025: Celebrating the Eternal Bond of Love and Protection Between Siblings

Bhai Dooj 2025 is being celebrated today, Thursday, October 23, marking the heartfelt culmination of the five-day Diwali festivities. The festival beautifully honours the sacred bond between brothers and sisters — a relationship rooted in love, trust, and protection. Much like Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj is a reminder of the emotional and spiritual connection that ties siblings together, celebrated with rituals, prayers, and family gatherings across India.

Known by various names across regions — Bhaiya Dooj in North India, Bhau Beej in Maharashtra, Bhai Phonta in West Bengal, and Bhai Tika in Nepal — the festival may differ in customs but carries one shared sentiment: unconditional love between siblings. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers’ long life and prosperity, while brothers vow to safeguard and support them.

Auspicious Time and Significance

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Bhai Dooj falls on the Dwitiya Tithi of Kartik month’s Shukla Paksha. In 2025, the Dwitiya Tithi begins at 8:16 PM on October 22 and ends at 10:46 PM on October 23. The most auspicious period for the traditional tilak ceremony — the Aparahna Muhurat — is from 1:13 PM to 3:28 PM. Performing the ritual during this time is believed to bring peace, fortune, and happiness to both siblings.

Rituals and Celebrations

The day begins early as sisters prepare a special puja thali containing roli, rice, sweets, coconut, and a diya. After offering prayers, they apply a sacred tilak of vermilion and rice grains on their brothers’ foreheads, tie a protective thread (kalava) on their wrists, and perform aarti while wishing for their good health and success. In return, brothers express their affection by presenting gifts, money, or tokens of gratitude.

The ceremony concludes with families coming together to share sweets, meals, and laughter. Popular festive delicacies like laddoos, barfi, and kheer grace the tables, adding sweetness to the celebration.

Mythological Legends Behind Bhai Dooj

Several ancient tales explain the origins of Bhai Dooj. One widely cherished legend recounts how Lord Krishna, after slaying the demon Narakasura, visited his sister Subhadra. She welcomed him with flowers, sweets, and a tilak — a gesture that inspired the festival’s central tradition.

Another story tells of Yamraj, the god of death, visiting his sister Yamuna on Dwitiya Tithi. She greeted him with a tilak, offered sweets, and prayed for his well-being. Touched by her affection, Yamraj blessed that any brother who receives a tilak from his sister on this day will enjoy a long, prosperous life. Hence, Bhai Dooj is also revered as Yama Dwitiya in some regions.

Regional Variations

Across India and Nepal, Bhai Dooj carries local flavours. In West Bengal, sisters observe a fast until they perform the Bhai Phonta ceremony. In Maharashtra, Bhau Beej is celebrated with feasts and gift exchanges. In the southern states, the festival is known as Yama Dwitiya, while in Nepal, Bhai Tika features a vibrant seven-coloured tilak symbolizing good fortune and protection.

Bhai Dooj, in essence, is more than a festival — it is a heartfelt celebration of the unbreakable sibling bond that strengthens families and enriches traditions with love and gratitude.