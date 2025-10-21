Bhai Dooj 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals, And Legends Celebrating The Sacred Bond Of Siblings

Bhai Dooj 2025, also known as Bhai Phonta, Bhaubeej, or Bratri Dwitiya, will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23. The festival marks the closing chapter of Diwali celebrations and honours the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters apply a ceremonial Tilak on their brothers’ foreheads, pray for their long life, and offer sweets, while brothers give gifts and promise lifelong protection. Rooted in ancient legends of Yamuna and Yama as well as Lord Krishna and Subhadra, Bhai Dooj symbolises love, respect, and the unbreakable connection between siblings that continues to enrich Indian culture and tradition.

Bhai Dooj 2025: Date and Significance

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Phonta, Bhaubeej, or Bratri Dwitiya, will be celebrated this year on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The festival, observed on the Dwitiya Tithi of Kartika Shukla Paksha, marks the conclusion of Diwali celebrations. Much like Raksha Bandhan, it honors the eternal bond between brothers and sisters — a relationship built on love, care, and mutual respect.

On this auspicious day, sisters apply Tilak or Tika on their brothers’ foreheads, pray for their long life, and offer sweets and gifts. In return, brothers bless their sisters and promise to protect them always. Traditional delicacies such as Puri, Sabji, and sweets are prepared as part of the festivities.

Origins and Mythological Legends

According to Hindu mythology, the festival traces its roots to two prominent legends. The first recounts the story of Yamuna and her brother Yama, the God of Death. On Dwitiya Tithi, Yamuna invited Yama to her home, applied a sacred Tilak, and served him a grand meal. Pleased by her devotion, Yama granted her a boon — that brothers who receive Tilak from their sisters on this day would enjoy long lives. Hence, the festival is also known as Yama Dwitiya.

Another tale speaks of Lord Krishna and Subhadra. After Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura, Subhadra welcomed him home with Tilak, flowers, and sweets, symbolizing the affection shared between siblings.

Shubh Muhurat for Bhai Dooj 2025

As per Drik Panchang, the Yama Dwitiya Tithi begins on October 22 at 8:16 PM and concludes on October 23 at 10:46 PM. The most auspicious time for the Tilak ceremony falls during the Aparahna period, from 1:13 PM to 3:28 PM on October 23. The timings may slightly vary across regions in India.

A Celebration of Unbreakable Bonds

Bhai Dooj beautifully encapsulates the essence of sibling love — sisters pray for their brothers’ longevity and prosperity, while brothers reaffirm their lifelong commitment to protect their sisters. It stands as a touching reminder of familial unity, warmth, and affection that strengthens the social fabric of Indian culture.