Bold, Brilliant and Behind the Camera: Celebrating Women Filmmakers who Redefined the Portrayal of Women in Bollywood

The protagonist blows kisses to her lover through the clouds, and as if nature herself grants the wish, the city erupts in a downpour—depicting a mystical reunion of lovers. This breathtaking moment unfolds in the Cannes-winning All We Imagine as Light. That’s how women filmmakers are infusing A renewed sense of pride, passion and perspective through films. Over the years, the tinsel town has witnessed a significant shift in women’s portrayal in films. Thanks to women directors whose valiant vision to craft credible characters and soul-stirring stories has left an indelible mark in Bollywood. From tacklingmarital discord to digging deeper into gender inequality to delving into the realm of desire, these storytellers haven’t just made films—they've redefined Indian cinema.

This International Women’s Day, Shivangi Sharma, Chief Entertainment Officer, Excitel highlightsthree women filmmakers who have reshaped Bollywood’s narrative.

Meghna Gulzar

Filhaal (2002), Just Married (2007), Talvar(2015), Raazi (2018) --a filmography that blends bold narratives with raw realism. The brain behind this cinematic brilliance? Meghna Gulzar.

Touching upon sensitive issues like surrogacy, marital discord, patriarchy and empowerment, Gulzar has rightfully earned the title of a sensitive storyteller. Whether a bold narrative of surrogacy through a tale of friendship in Filhaal to breaking the gender norms in the world of espionage with Raazi, she depicts strong characters and societal issues. On the other hand, portraying intricate and emotional themes around family dynamics amidst evolving socio-cultural landscape throughTalvar and Just Married, she has raised the bar of filmmaking. Tackling grave issues with a graceful storytelling is what makes Meghna Gulzar one of the most creative women filmmakers in India today. Explore her brilliance through her films on Prime Video.

Gauri Shinde

“Bollywood didn’t want to feature a saree-clad woman aspiring and fulfilling her dreams.” That’s how Gauri Shinde reflected on her debut film English Vinglishover a decade later.Back in 2012, that wasn’t just Bollywood’s bias—it was society’s stereotype.

However, Shinde took the industry and nation by storm with this Sridevi-starrer drama, breaking shackles of patriarchy and prejudice. The film follows the journey of a married woman on a quest to learn English due to certain circumstances. However, it wasn’t just about discovering a new language, it was about rediscovering oneself.Amidst relatable moments and lovable characters, Shindeexposed the deep-seated misogyny in marriage and the cultural conformity of women. The subtle storytelling of self-discovery is what makes her stand apart in Bollywood. Her filmsweren’t just a commercial hit, they werecultural revolutions. Relive the magic of English Vinglish on Zee5 this International Women’s Day.

Payal Kapadia

An ode to a city—often heard, but Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light trulyembodies it. Scripting history as the first Indian Filmmaker to win the Grand Prix Award at the Cannes Film Festival, Kapadia hasredefined Indian cinema. Through the lives of three nurses, she portrays how a city and its fair share of misogyny and moralityintertwines with female desires. Kapadia not only depicts trials and tribulations of hercharacters but also delivers a powerful critique of both society’s insidious evils and themainstream-dominated film industry. Shot in Mumbai,All We Imagine as Light is poetry in motion—raw, real and revolutionary. Catch it on Hotstar this Women’s Day.