BTS member Jung Kook’s global exhibition ‘GOLDEN: The Moments’ to make its India debut in Mumbai

BTS member Jung Kook’s much-acclaimed global exhibition GOLDEN: The Moments is set to arrive in India for the first time, offering fans an immersive experience into the pop icon’s creative world. The exhibition, a collaboration between BookMyShow Live and HYBE, will run from December 12, 2025, to January 11, 2026, at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. Tickets go live on November 6 at 12 PM exclusively on BookMyShow.

Designed as a sensory journey through Jung Kook’s artistry, GOLDEN: The Moments captures his evolution from BTS’s “Golden Maknae” to an internationally acclaimed solo artist. The exhibit features multiple themed zones, including The Record of Golden Moments, Golden: Sounds, Golden: Photos, and Golden: Theater, where fans can explore his iconic tracks, award-winning records, behind-the-scenes visuals, and stage outfits.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer – Live Events at BookMyShow, expressed excitement, calling the collaboration “a milestone in India’s growing K-pop fandom.” HYBE representatives echoed the sentiment, describing India as “one of the fastest-evolving music markets” and emphasizing their commitment to fostering cross-cultural connections through music.

The exhibition celebrates Jung Kook’s solo journey, featuring highlights from his GOLDEN album and hit singles like Seven (feat. Latto), 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), and Standing Next to You. Exclusive GOLDEN: The Moments merchandise, including collectible keyrings and limited-edition necklaces, will also be available for fans. With its India debut, GOLDEN: The Moments not only showcases Jung Kook’s global influence but also marks a new era of cultural exchange, underscoring how K-pop continues to shape youth identity and entertainment in India.