Cairn reports 89,770 tonnes of Carbon Emission reduction in FY25 - Equivalent to planting 4.5 million Trees/Year

New Delhi, 24 November 2025: Cairn Oil & Gas, part of Vedanta Group and India’s largest private oil and gas exploration and production company, released its Sustainability Report for the financial year 2025. Themed, Inspiring Actions, Fostering Impact, the report reflects the company’s commitment of turning inspiration into meaningful change. As per the report, Cairn reduced 89,770 tonnes of CO2e emission from its operations, which is equivalent to planting 4.5 million trees per year.

Over three decades, Cairn has remained ahead of the curve in sustainability, leading the transformation in oil & gas industry - from climate goals to digital innovation - aligned with India’s socio-economic and environmental priorities.

According to Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta & Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Limited, “At Vedanta, sustainability is guided by India’s timeless ethos of balancing progress with responsibility. Protecting the planet is central to how we take decisions, going beyond compliance and cost to create long-term value for our communities and the environment. I am proud of the progress our Oil and Gas business has made in cutting emissions while building a legacy of environmental stewardship, community partnership, and transparency. Cairn’s achievement of reducing more than 300,000 tonnes of carbon emissions over the last five years, equivalent to planting 15 million trees, is a strong reflection of this commitment. These results reinforce our resolve to build a resilient and sustainable future for generations to come.”





Jasmin Sahurity, Chief Operating Officer, Cairn Oil & Gas, said, “Cairn stands at the forefront of India’s energy transformation, committed to increasing domestic production, while safeguarding the interest of the planet and people. We have made incredible progress over the years towards Net Zero Carbon goal and continue to uplift people by empowering them with the right set of skills, and opportunities. This ESG report reflects our commitment towards achieving our vision while pioneering sustainable excellence.”

Beyond its vision of contributing 50% of domestic crude production, Cairn has made significant achievements across environmental, social, and governance priorities.

Key Highlights

Accelerating Environment Stewardship:

Cairn has reported total reduction of over 3,00,000 tonnes of CO₂e over the past 5 years – equivalent to the carbon sequestration capacity of 15 million trees. The company has also recorded 57% reduction in flaring volumes of potential gas over the last five years.

With an NPWI Index of 1.18 in FY25, Cairn continues to sustain water positivity impact from the last four years. More than 98% of waste is diverted for gainful utilisation for material or energy recovery in FY25.

As the first oil and gas producer in India to join United Nations Environment Programme’s OGMP 2.0 in 2024, Cairn has pledged 30% reduction in absolute methane emissions over the next five years. It has recently received ‘Gold Standard Pathway’ status for establishing its methane reduction target and submitting a granular and credible implementation plan for reaching ‘Gold Standard Reporting’ within the required timeline.

Transforming Lives through Social Impact:

Cairn’s transformative social impact at the grassroot level in healthcare, children education and well-being, agriculture and animal husbandry, and skill development, has touched 195 million lives across its operational areas in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Assam, in the last five years.

Building an Inclusive and Diverse Workplace:

Cairn firmly believes that inclusion drives innovation. The company is working towards 30% gender diversity by 2030, a pioneering move in the traditionally male-dominated industry. As of FY25, the company has achieved 22% gender diversity across the organisation and 22% women in decision making roles.

As per internal benchmarking referring IOGP safety performance report of 2024, Cairn stands amongst the Top 10 companies in safety performance. The company has witnessed 90% reduction in lost time injury frequency rate in the last five years.