Celebrate a Skin-Loving Holi with, the Perfect Festive Self-Care

This Holi, the festival of colours you love to celebrate, celebrate with full enthusiasm without fearing of any damage of skin due to chemicals in colours as atulya, a leading name in natural and sustainable personal care brand has brought a thoughtful set of skin regime that combines self-care and natural beauty. A carefully curated luxurious skincare regime set that combines the best of skincare on Holi which includes atulya Pure Cold Pressed Sweet Almond Oil, atulya Papaya Foaming Face Wash, atulya Coconut & Lactic Acid Body Wash, and atulya Aloe Vera Gel, , can create moments of pampering and indulgence as they are not only natural but also premium and luxurious. These products not only enhance the beauty but also provide nourishment and hydration to the skin, making them feel radiant. Here’s a closer look at the benefits of each product and why they make the perfect skin care regime on Holi.

atulya Pure Cold Pressed Sweet Almond Oil

After cleansing, it’s crucial to replenish lost moisture and restore skin elasticity. atulya Pure Cold Pressed Sweet Almond Oil is a powerhouse of vitamin E and essential fatty acids, known for their ability to deeply nourish and repair dry, stressed skin. Massaging this lightweight, non-greasy oil onto your body and face helps in locking in hydration, improving skin texture, and promoting a natural, healthy glow. It also works wonders for revitalizing hair, providing post-Holi nourishment to color-damaged strands.

https://myatulya.com/collections/hair-oil/products/pure-cold-pressed-sweet-almond-oil-100ml

Price: 599

atulya Papaya Foaming Face Wash

Removing stubborn Holi colors can be a struggle, but atulya Papaya Foaming Face Wash makes it easy with its natural fruit enzyme-based formula. Infused with papaya extracts, this face wash helps to gently exfoliate and brighten the skin, effectively lifting away color residues, dirt, and excess oil without over-drying. The foaming action and built-in silicone brush allow for deep cleansing while being gentle on sensitive post-Holi skin. Regular use helps in maintaining an even skin tone and preventing breakouts, making it a must-have in your skincare routine. https://myatulya.com/collections/face-wash/products/atulya-foaming-face-wash-papaya-with-in-built-silicone-brush-150ml

Price: 399

atulya Coconut & Lactic Acid Body Wash

Your skin deserves a pampering cleanse after a long day of Holi celebrations. atulya Coconut & Lactic Acid Body Wash is enriched with the hydrating properties of coconut extracts, which deeply nourish and soften the skin while removing harsh color pigments. The presence of lactic acid gently exfoliates, sloughing away dead skin cells and restoring a healthy glow. Unlike regular soaps that may strip away natural oils, this sulfate-free body wash ensures a refreshing cleanse without causing dryness, leaving your skin smooth, supple, and beautifully fragrant.

https://myatulya.com/collections/new-bodywash/products/atulya-coconut-lactic-acid-body-wash-improves-skin-texture-moisturizes-smoothens-skin-heavenly-fragrance-prevents-dryness-treats-bumpy-skin-paraben-sls-free-suitable-for-all-skin-types-300-ml

Price: 399

atulya Aloe Vera Gel

Playing Holi under the sun can leave your skin feeling dry, inflamed, and irritated. atulya Aloe Vera Gel is a natural coolant that soothes sun-exposed and color-drenched skin while providing intense hydration. Packed with pure aloe vera extracts, it helps in reducing redness, calming rashes, and restoring lost moisture. Apply a generous layer after cleansing to refresh and rejuvenate your skin instantly. It can also be used as a lightweight moisturizer to keep your skin feeling soft and supple throughout the day.

https://myatulya.com/collections/face-gel/products/atulya-aloe-vera-gel-200gm Price: 399