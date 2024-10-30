Celebrate Diwali with Gifts That Shine as Bright as the Festival

This Diwali, light up your celebrations with thoughtful gifts that bring joy and radiance to your loved ones. Whether it's the refreshing touch of Fiama's Unisex Shower Gel Celebration Pack, the skin-enhancing glow of Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum, or the enigmatic elegance of EDW Essenza Mikkel, these gifts are perfect for adding a touch of luxury to the festive season. Let your gifts be as special as the festival itself, spreading happiness and care with every thoughtful gesture.

Fiama Shower Gel Celebration Pack

Fiama Unisex Shower Gel Celebration pack contains 5 unique Unisex Shower Gel variants along with a loofah to uplift your mood and give you a refreshing bath. These travel-friendly bottles can be easily carried anywhere & everywhere. Filled with natural goodness of our exotic ingredients, this will refresh your mind and body. So, uplift your mood and get ready to make every bath, a highlight of your day.





Price – 1020

Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum

Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum is a skincare product designed to enhance your skin's radiance and vitality. This 30ml serum is formulated to provide deep hydration and improve your skin's overall texture, leaving you with a more radiant and youthful complexion.





Price: 499 (30ml)

EDW Essenza Mikkel

Another addition to the EDW Essenza portfolio is the enigmatic 'Mikkel' that embodies a fine balance between Mystery and Elegance. The sharp Lavender and Bergamot top notes blend sophistication with a hint of mystery. At the heart, sensual Neroli and serene Orange Blossom dance to an effortless tune of elegance. The rich and passionate undertones of Vanilla delicately bring out the aroma of Amber, creating an unmistakable aura.





Price- 3950/- for 75 ml