Celebrate Love Your Pet Day with Clean and Safe floors for your Furry Friends!

There’s something magical about the bond between a pet parent and their furry babies. It’s in the joyful tail wags of your dog, or the way you kitten rests their head on your lap Their love isn’t just in big moments—it’s in the little things they do every day.

And just like they bring happiness into our lives, they feel happiest when their surroundings are safe and comforting. A clean, fresh home means a healthy pet—because when they are happy, they share their love even more freely.

Here are a few heartwarming ways your dog shows they love you:

The Excited Welcome: Their uncontainable happiness every time you come home is their way of saying, “I missed you!”

Their uncontainable happiness every time you come home is their way of saying, “I missed you!” Following You Everywhere: Not just curiosity—this is love. You are their world, and they want to be close to you.

Not just curiosity—this is love. You are their world, and they want to be close to you. Bringing You Their Toy: Sharing their favourite thing with you means you’re their most trusted companion.

Sharing their favourite thing with you means you’re their most trusted companion. Leaning on You: Whether it’s resting against your leg or curling up beside you, or purring this is their way of feeling safe and connected.

Whether it’s resting against your leg or curling up beside you, or purring this is their way of feeling safe and connected. That Soft, Loving Gaze: If they look at you with gentle, trusting eyes, it’s a sign of deep love and affection.

Mumbai-based pet parent Seema Kapoor shares, “Our pets may not speak, but they show their love in ways we can always feel. Whether it’s through their eyes, their playful nudges, or simply staying by your side, their love is constant and pure. My time with my furry buddy is the highlight of my day and I only want to choose the best products for his care, and with ITC Nimyle I am rest-assured that my floors are not just hygienic but safe for Rocky to explore.”

Just like we care for them, our pets feel most at ease when they have a safe and clean space to live in. One such product that helps create this safe space is ITC Nimyle. With its 100% natural action* (basis lab study) and neem-based formulation, it ensures that the floors they walk, play, and nap on are free from harmful toxins, plus it leaves no chemical residue^ behind. This Love Your Pet Day, show your love not just with belly rubs and treats, but also by giving them a home that’s fresh, clean, and just as loving as they are.