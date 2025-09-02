Celebrate the Spirit of Onam with these must have products!

Onam is more than just a festival — it’s a vibrant expression of Kerala’s rich heritage, timeless traditions, and heartfelt togetherness. It’s a time when homes are adorned with colourful pookalams, the aroma of the Onam Sadhya fills the air, and families come together in celebration. Amidst all the joy, it's also the perfect occasion to indulge in some well-deserved self-care and present your most radiant self.

Whether you’re dressing up in your elegant Onakkodi (new festive attire), preparing to meet loved ones, or simply embracing the festive mood at home, looking and feeling your best becomes part of the ritual. To help you shine inside and out this season, we’ve curated the ultimate Onam glow guide — featuring thoughtfully chosen Indian beauty and personal care products. These not only enhance your natural glow but also celebrate and support homegrown brands that blend tradition with modern care.

Let your skin glow, your hair shine, and your presence light up every Onam moment!

1. Forest Essentials: Forest Essential’s Soundarya Radiance Cream with 24K Gold is a luxurious Ayurvedic formulation that delivers a radiant, golden glow—ideal for festive occasions like Onam. Infused with pure ghee, saffron, and gold Bhasma, this cult-favourite cream deeply nourishes the skin while enhancing its natural luminosity. Its rich, silky texture melts into the skin, leaving it soft, supple, and visibly brighter. The blend of traditional ingredients and modern skincare science makes it a perfect pre-festive ritual. With just one application, it ensures your skin looks refreshed, glowing, and celebration-ready all day long

2. Dot & Key – Watermelon Glow Moisturizer: Need that dewy, hydrated base before applying makeup? This lightweight moisturizer is your best friend. Packed with watermelon extract and niacinamide, it keeps skin plump and glowing.

Pro Tip: Apply this before your makeup or just wear it solo for a fresh-faced Onam look.

3. ITC Engage Luxury EDP gift sets for women:Celebrate Onam with Engage’s premium range of perfumes for women, each crafted to complement the festive spirit. Engage Yang blends fruity and floral notes with a warm musky base, perfect for a sophisticated, radiant vibe. Engage Femme offers a fresh citrus-floral burst, ideal for daytime celebrations. For evening events, Engage Fantasia brings a bold mix of florals, spices, and vanilla, making it memorable and elegant. Engage Verona adds a playful, citrusy freshness perfect for casual gatherings. Long-lasting and vibrant, these fragrances are a perfect match for your Onam festivities.





4. LoveChild by Masaba lipsticks: Onam calls for a perfect pout — whether you're going bold or keeping it subtle. Lovechild offers richly pigmented, comfortable lipsticks in stunning shades that complement Indian skin tones beautifully.

Our picks: "Kinda Nude" for a minimal look, or "Patakha" if you’re in the mood to turn up the drama





5. Just Herbs – Skin Tint (Herb-Infused BB Cream): If you want light coverage with skincare benefits, Just Herbs' Ayurvedic skin tint is a game-changer. It evens out your complexion while nourishing it with Bhringraj and Jojoba oil.

Why it’s great for Onam: Gives you that “no makeup-makeup” glow without the weight.





6. Vivel Sandalwood soap bar: Vivel Sandalwood Soap is a premium Grade 1 bathing bar enriched with the natural goodness of pure sandalwood oil. Known for its soothing and moisturizing properties, it gently cleanses while retaining the skin’s natural oils, leaving it soft, nourished, and refreshed. With a rich lather and a calming, long-lasting fragrance, it’s ideal for daily use, especially for those with dry or sensitive skin. Rooted in tradition and crafted for modern skincare needs, Vivel Sandalwood brings the magic of soft touch to your everyday bath.





7. Fiama Moisturising bar: Fiama Moisturising Japanese Hokkaido Milk & Goji berry specially crafted to nourish and rejuvenate your skin, enriched with 1/3 skin moisturizers, this soap provides deep hydration, leaving your skin feeling happy and moisturized, with Vitamin F, contains mood uplifting fragrance. The rich, creamy lather gently cleanses your body without stripping away essential moisture making it perfect for daily use.

* Japanese Hokkaido milk

* 1/3 Skin moisturizers & Vitamin F

* mood uplifting fragrant freshness