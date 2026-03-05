Celebrate Womanhood in All Its Glory with These Movies This Woman’s Day

This Women’s Day, make your watchlist count by leaning into stories that truly capture the many shades of womanhood. From boardrooms to campus corridors, from South Delhi mansions to Mumbai newsrooms, these five Prime Video titles dig into desire, identity, power, friendship, self-definition, and the everyday stakes of being a woman today. Whether it’s narratives that were ahead of their time or globally acclaimed coming-of-age stories, here’s a curated Women’s Day binge list.

Four More Shots Please!

Long before conversations around female desire and emotional agency became mainstream, Four More Shots Please! was already leading the charge. Set in Mumbai, the series follows four unapologetically flawed yet ambitious women across four seasons, as they navigate careers, complicated relationships, personal setbacks, and their evolving sense of self, all while fiercely protecting their friendship. Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the International Emmy-nominated series is brought to life by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead roles. Fresh, stylish, and emotionally honest, Four More Shots Please! didn’t just talk about desire, it normalised it, making it one of the most defining portrayals of urban Indian womanhood on streaming.

Girls Will Be Girls

Widely celebrated across prestigious international film festivals and hailed by critics globally, Girls Will Be Girls is a tender coming-of-age drama set in a strict boarding school in the Himalayan foothills. The film traces the journey of Mira, a bright and rebellious teenager whose growing attraction to a new student unsettles the fragile dynamic she shares with her mother, Anila, who is young, charismatic, and wrestling with her own unfulfilled desires. Directed by Shuchi Talati and produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, under the banner of Pushing Buttons Studios, the film stars Preeti Panigrahi and Kani Kusruti in deeply nuanced performances. Intimate, layered, and emotionally charged, Girls Will Be Girls brilliantly explores identity, sexuality, jealousy, and mother-daughter tensions with rare honesty.

Call Me Bae

If you love a good transformation story, Call Me Bae is your show. The comedy-drama series centres on Bella “Bae” Chowdhary, a wealthy South Delhi heiress who is suddenly cut off from her lavish lifestyle and forced to start over in Mumbai. What begins as a fall from grace soon turns into an uplifting journey of self-discovery as Bae juggles newsroom politics, complicated friendships, heartbreak, and the grind of building a career on her own terms, without the safety net. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and created by Ishita Moitra, Call Me Bae stars Ananya Panday in the titular role, alongside Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, and a dynamic ensemble cast. Glossy yet grounded, the show blends humour with hustle, charting Bae’s evolution from a sheltered socialite to a self-made woman, with Season 2 set to take her ambition to the next level.

Dahaad

In a quiet Rajasthani town where power protects itself, a series of unexplained deaths of young women begins to reveal a disturbing pattern. A determined sub-inspector refuses to dismiss them as accidents, setting off a gripping investigation that challenges patriarchy, prejudice, and the system itself. Led by Sonakshi Sinha in a powerful, career-defining role, the series also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. Created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and directed by Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films. Critically acclaimed in its debut run, Dahaad is returning with an upcoming second season this year on Prime Video, promising deeper stakes, darker twists, and even more intense storytelling.

Ziddi Girls

Here’s a fresh voice on womanhood told through the lens of Gen-Z. Set in a Delhi college campus, Ziddi Girls follows a fierce group of five students as they navigate friendship, first love, rebellion, and the growing pains of early adulthood. As they push boundaries and question expectations, the series perfectly showcases the raw, messy, and big-feeling moments of growing up through a distinctly modern lens. Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the show is jointly directed by Shonali Bose, Vasant Nath, and Neha Veena Sharma. Ziddi Girls boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Zaina Ali, Deeya Damini, Anupriya Caroli, alongside Simran, Nandita Das, and Revathi, who bring warmth and authenticity to this spirited portrayal of girlhood, growth, and grit.

There is no single way to be a woman. And there is no single kind of story that can contain that experience. This Women’s Day, press play on these stories that celebrate women in all their glory, dreaming bigger, loving deeper, rebuilding stronger, and rewriting the rules as they go.