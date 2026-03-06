Celebrate Women’s Day with Curated Beauty & Skincare Essentials

This Women’s Day, celebrate yourself with mindful self-care with LEAFOBERRYY’s Glow Ritual Hamper—a thoughtfully curated duo designed to hydrate, soothe, and restore natural radiance, this hamper transforms everyday skincare into a sensorial ritual of care.

At the heart of the hamper is the Floral Fusion Face Wash, a gentle yet effective cleanser crafted with Rose, Hibiscus, and Hyaluronic acid. This soap-free formula cleanses without stripping the skin’s natural moisture. Rose soothes and comforts, Hibiscus provides mild exfoliation to reveal fresh, glowing skin, and Hyaluronic acid ensures hydration stays locked in; even after cleansing. The result is skin that feels clean, soft, and refreshed—never dry or tight.

Complementing the facewash is the Veti Glow Toner, an alcohol-free, multi-benefit toner infused with Rose, Vetiver, and Red ginseng. Rose gently calms and refreshes the skin, Vetiver helps balance and soothe stressed skin, while Red Ginseng energises and revitalises dull complexions. Enriched with ceramides, the toner strengthens the skin barrier and supports long-term skin health, reducing moisture loss and improving resilience. Hyaluronic acid delivers deep, lasting hydration, leaving the skin plump, soft, and naturally luminous. With regular use, skin appears smoother, more balanced, and visibly radiant—making it an essential step for a healthy glow.

Together, this combo offers a complete glow ritual that nourishes the skin while creating moments of calm and indulgence. Perfect for gifting or self-love, it is a reminder that caring for your skin is one of the most beautiful expressions of selflove.

MRP: Combo @ INR 810 Only

BUY HERE: https://leafoberryyskincare.com/

Disclaimer: Gift box images are for illustrative purposes only. Packaging may vary based on availability.

Luxiora’s Lip Kit Trios That Make Women’s Day Gifting Effortless

There’s truly no such thing as too many lipsticks—especially when they’re curated to take her from day dates to night glam. This Women’s Day, Luxiora Cosmetics makes gifting effortless with its 3-in-1 Lip Kits, designed to build, layer, and switch moods in seconds.

Each kit includes three full-size lip essentials—a crème-matte bullet lipstick for comfortable everyday wear, a kiss-proof, long-wear liquid matte for definition, and a high-shine gloss topper that elevates any look from subtle to statement. Infused with Vitamin E, Candellila, and SPF 15+, the formulas deliver skin-loving care with rich colour payoff, while remaining lightweight, non-drying, and easy to wear from morning coffee runs to late-night plans.

Choose her vibe (or gift both):

• Latte Brown Lip Kit – Featuring Prestige Nudes, Berry Boost, and Twilight Nude, this trio is ideal for everyday nude-brown lovers and office-to-evening looks, finishing with a “latte gloss” in seconds.

• Pookie Pink Lip Kit – With Prestige Plum, Mauve Vibe, and Gleam Pink, this set delivers soft-glam, festive-ready pink lips that stay longer and photograph beautifully.

Travel and event-friendly, one kit does it all—day looks, night glam, and quick touch-ups. Both together? The ultimate lip wardrobe for women!

Price: Rs 999 per kit

Available at: https://www.luxioracosmetics.com/collections/lip-kits

Gift an All-in-One Skin Solutions Kit by Magical Blends this Women’s Day

Designed for skin that changes daily, Magical Blends’ All-in-One Skin Solutions Kit is a patented, personalised skincare system that lets you mix and match based on your skin’s mood. Easy to use and beginner-friendly, it’s a smart alternative to rigid, multi-step routines — making it a thoughtful and versatile pick for Women’s Day gifting.

The 3-week kit features six targeted serums — SunDefence SPF 50 PA++++ Sunscreen Serum, Vit C Brightening Serum, Glow Boosting Serum, Pore Refining Serum, Skin Plumping Serum and Renewing Overnight Serum — paired with two hydrating bases: a Light Hydrating Gel and a Deep Nourishing Cream. Simply blend 1-3 drops of desired serums with the preferred base and apply.

Dermatologically tested and made with plant-based actives, the kit is free from artificial fragrances, colours, mineral oil, sulphates and phthalates. Cruelty-free, travel-friendly and fuss-free, it’s an easy, feel-good Women’s Day gift that fits seamlessly into any skincare routine.

Price: INR 2000

To Buy: https://magicalblends.in/products/all-in-one-skin-solutions-3-weeks-kit