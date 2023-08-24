Celebrate Your Sibling with Amazon.in's Rakhi Store

It’s time to celebrate the unique love-hate relationship and cherish your sibling bond with Amazon.in’s specially curated Rakhi Store, live till30th August. Customers can enjoy exciting offers and deals on an extravagant selection across categories from popular brands such as Tecno, Hershey's, Lindt, Fabelle, Ferrero, Cadbury, Boat, Fujifilm Instax.

The ‘Rakhi Store’ on Amazon.in has been thoughtfully curated to simplify the festive shopping experience by giving customers access to millions of products according to their unique needs so they can deliver love to their siblings from the comfort of their homes. Customers can choose from a wide selection of gifting options ranging from personalised hampers and combos, traditional and designer Rakhi’s, gift cards, grooming products, groceries and daily essentials, handbags, fragrances, watches, apparel, musical instruments, cameras, smartphones, footwear, toys & board games, assorted chocolates and much more.

Still stumped on what to gift your sibling? Just ask Alexa - “Alexa, give me a gift idea for Rakhi” and explore some fun ideas from Alexa to make your Raksha Bandhan gifting easy.

Here are some products customers can choose from on Amazon.in’s Rakhi Store with offers and deals from participating sellers.

Celebrate the sibling bond with Rakhi combo sets:

• Kaameri Bazaar kundan rakhi with roli chawal: Handcrafted traditional kundan rakhi beautifully portrays the skill of the craftsmen. The set comes with a Roli-Chawal pouch. When inspirations from the nature meets the skilled hand of artisans, this rakhi is born. Available on Amazon.in for INR 116.

• Riddhika Ventures Stylish Kundan and AD Ring Rakhi (Set of 2) (Bracelet) with Roli Chawal and Greeting Card: A touch of modernity into the traditional and sacred thread of rakhi. The two most important ingredient of rakhi pooja thali is Roli and Chawal. Both are used for applying the auspicious tikka on brother's forehead while performing the rituals of Raksha Bandhan. Available on Amazon.in for INR 198.

• GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Infinity Rakhi with Roli Chawal, Cotton Thread: This Rakhi is made of 925 Stamped Sterling Silver, anti-tarnish e-coated (with rhodium). Hypoallergenic, perfect for sensitive skin. The Rakhi comes in a cute GIVA jewellery box along with GIVA jewellery kit which includes a soft cleaning cloth for jewellery care. Available on Amazon.in for INR 614.

• Pride Store Rakhi For Brother Pack of 1 Rakhi With Printed "Happy Rakhi" Mug 330ml & Metal Key Chain: Gift a combo pack by Pride Store and show your love and care to your sibling. Crafted with high quality supplies, this is perfect for your last-minute gifting ideas. Available on Amazon.in for INR 349.

Spoil your younger ones with:

• Babique Unicorn Teddy Bear Plush Soft Toy Cute Kids Birthday Animal Baby Boys/Girls (25 Cm, Yellow): Made out of non-toxic polyester and fur fabrics of good quality, this unicorn teddy bear is soft and perfect cuddling partner for your kids. With intricate detailing, this soft toy can also be used as a learning device and an imaginative tool to help spark your child’s creativity. Available on Amazon.in for INR 153.

• Sony PS5 PlayStation Console: Maximise your play sessions with near instant load times for installed PS5 games. The custom integration of the PS5 console's systems lets creators pull data from the SSD so quickly that they can design games in ways never before possible. Immerse yourself in worlds with a new level of realism as rays of light are individually simulated, creating true-to-life shadows and reflections in supported PS5 games. Available on Amazon.in for INR 54,990.

• Hershey's Bar - Rakhi Gift Pack: Satiate your sibling’s sweet tooth with Hershey’s Bars. These are delicious, creamy bar of chocolates available in 3 flavours - creamy milk, cookies 'n' Creme and whole almonds. Buy this one Amazon.in for INR 400.

For the Gadget Lovers:

• Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) Smart speaker with Alexa (Blue): A smart speaker with Alexa that can be operated by voice is a perfect gift for your sibling. You can speak with Alexa in English, Hindi, and Hinglish. With Alexa, you can also control compatible smart appliances like lights, ACs, TVs, and geysers. Enjoy music, access news, weather updates, listen to jokes, pay bills and much more, with just your voice. Available on Amazon.in for INR 3,799.

• All-new Kindle (2022 release) – The lightest and most compact Kindle, now with a 6” 300 ppi high-resolution display, and 16 GB storage (Black): The lightest and most compact Kindle, now with a 300 ppi high-resolution display for sharp text and images is the perfect gift for your Bibliophile sibling. With this, they can read comfortably for hours with a glare-free, paper-like display. The adjustable front light and dark mode make reading effortless, day and night. Now with extended battery life of up to 6 weeks and storage of 16 GB. Available on Amazon.in for INR 9,999

• boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Headphones with 42H Playtime,Low Latency Mode for Gaming, ENx Tech, IWP, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Bold Black): Allow your sibling to enjoy an extended break on weekends with their favourite episodes on stream. With virtue of a playback time of up to 42 hours including the 6 hours nonstop playtime for earbuds, these are just perfect addition to their life. Available on Amazon.in for INR 1299.

• Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera - Lilac Purple: The super bubbly INSTAX MINI 12™ instant camera is bursting with joy, creativity and color. Not only is this iconic instant camera available in five super cute and appealing tones – Pastel Blue, Mint Green, Blossom Pink, Lilac Purple and Clay White – it’s fully loaded with easy-to-use modes and controls. Designed to keep up with life, the INSTAX MINI 12™ instant camera is ready to go with a simple twist of the lens. Available on Amazon.in for INR 7,499.

Get your fashionista sister her best accessories:

• Lavie Women's Beech Satchel Bag | Ladies Purse Handbag: Lavie Beech handbag is a stylish bag for women. It is durable, versatile and lightweight. Available in two colours, classic black and gold and made from premium man-made leather, this handbag is the perfect Rakhi gift for your fashionable sister. Available on Amazon.in for INR 1349.

• YouBella Jewellery Bohemian Multi-Color Earrings for Girls and Women: Get this gorgeous pair of earrings and become your sister’s best friend. These pretty earrings will have her receiving compliments every time she wears it. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 205.

• Miraggio Denice Large Sized Tote Bag with Adjustable & Detachable Sling Strap & Top Handles: Set your sister a class apart by gifting her this women's tote bag from Miraggio. To stay ahead of the fashion pack, this Denice Tote is a must-have for her formal/office looks. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 3,509.

• ZENEME Rhodium Plated Square Shaped Silver Toned American Diamond Stone Studded Necklace With Earring Jewellery Set: Made with finest quality stones and environmentally friendly non precious metals, give a meaningful and luxurious gift with Zeneme Jewellery. A favourite gift choice, each Zeneme jewellery for women comes with a Signature gift box and makes excellent gift choice for Rakhi gifting. Available on Amazon.in for INR 1308.

Satiate your sibling’s festive cravings:

• Lal Kaju Katli, 200g: Experience the taste of luxury with Lal Sweets Kaju Katli, a classic Indian delicacy made with the finest cashew nuts and sugar. This delectable treat is a popular choice during the festivities and makes a perfect gift for friends and family. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 399.

• Gits Open & Eat Gulab Jamun: Savor the symphony of sweet and aromatic bliss with Gits ready-to-eat Gulab Jamun this festive season. Made with 35% skimmed milk and in-house khoa, this divine Indian Dessert will transport you to dessert paradise. It is velvety in texture, has a rich golden hue and bursts with flavors as it is soaked in cardamom-infused sugar syrup. Buy this on Amazon Fresh for INR 174.

• Happilo 100% Natural Premium Whole Cashews 500 g Value Pack: Buy Happilo 100% Natural Premium Whole Cashews that are rich, buttery and delicious to your Rakhi shopping list. These natural cashews are a powerhouse with ironheart-healthy fats, and plant protein and are good for an active lifestyle, perfect for snacking. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 477.

• Tata Sampann Pure California Almonds Whole : Double your celebration and bring home the choicest in quality with Tata Sampann 100% Pure California Almonds. With a perfect crunch, this premium badam pack is rich in protein, magnesium, phosphorus, and dietary fibre, which aids to support bone health and helps to maintain a healthy balanced diet. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 497.

Not sure what to gift?

• Give your sibling the Amazon Pay Gift Card to make sure the fussiest one is taken care of.

• Ugaoo Lucky Bamboo 3 Layer Feng Shui Plant: One of the most popular indoor plants that is easy to care for, making it a perfect plant for home decor. Bamboo plant according to Feng Shui is said to bring good luck and prosperity to your home. Available on Amazon.in INR 349.