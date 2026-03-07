Celebrity Designer Rick Roy Takes Indian Style to London Fashion Week

Celebrity designer and stylist Rick Roy marked a proud moment for Indian fashion as he attended London Fashion Week, representing India’s evolving style narrative on one of the world’s most influential global fashion platforms.

Known for his sharp sartorial sensibility and his work with leading names from film and entertainment, Rick Roy’s presence at the fashion week went beyond mere attendance. It reflected a conscious effort to engage with fashion at its grassroots—where new ideas, diverse voices, and fresh aesthetics are shaping the future of global style.

Sharing how the opportunity came about, Rick said, “It all started during the shooting of Rob & Romesh Vs, a UK-based show that went on to win BAFTAs. While shooting, I met someone who eventually became a friend. Through them, I got introduced to an agency that scouts fashion professionals from across the world for different global events and projects. The agency reached out and asked if I’d like to attend London Fashion Week.”

He further added, “Once that was confirmed, I personally decided the list of designers I wanted to attend and experience; LUEDER, Phobie London, Labrum London, Chet Lo, Oscar Ouyang and Fam Irvoll. I represented myself, did several interviews, and overall it went really well.”

Rick was particularly keen on engaging with the pulse of London’s local fashion ecosystem rather than attending legacy luxury shows for visibility alone. “I didn’t want to see old luxury brands just for clout. I wanted to actually experience fashion in London local designers who are creating new looks, new styles, and starting conversations. Not just attending shows for the sake of saying you were there, but meeting people and creators who genuinely make sense worldwide.”

Reflecting on the response he received, Rick shared, “People are genuinely excited about India about what we have to offer. India is making its presence felt on a global scale, and I felt that strongly. I organically got noticed, especially on the red carpet at London Fashion Week. It was validating to see how much curiosity and respect there is for Indian fashion voices today.”

With his global exposure and grounded approach, Rick Roy continues to act as a cultural bridge championing Indian creativity while engaging meaningfully with international fashion communities, proving that authentic representation resonates louder than mere visibility.