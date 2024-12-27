Celebrity Designer Sussanne Khan Rents an Apartment for Rs 2.37 lakh per month in Mumbai: Square Yards

Interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan has leased a residential apartment in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari West for Rs 2.37 lakh per month, according to property documents accessed by Square Yards.

The property is situated in Agarwal Industrial Estate, a ready-to-move residential complex. Covering 2,329 sq. ft (approximately 216.37 sq. m), the lease agreement was completed with a stamp duty payment of Rs 13,500 and registration fees of Rs 1,000.

According to the report, official records indicate the registration took place in December 2024.

Jogeshwari West, a prominent area in Western Mumbai, offers proximity to high-end neighborhoods like Andheri, Juhu, and Goregaon. It is favored for its accessibility to significant business districts, IT parks, and SEZs.

Sussanne Khan, founder of The Charcoal Project, is a well-known name in luxury interior design. Her work has earned her recognition for crafting distinctive spaces.