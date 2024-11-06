Chhath Puja 2024: The Origin and Spiritual Significance of the Festival

Chhath Puja is a sacred Hindu festival for the worship of Lord Surya, known as the Sun God, and Chhathi Maiya, a deity held in high esteem for providing health and prosperity. Primarily observed in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, this four-day festival is characterized by fasting, prayers, and the offering of Arghya, or holy water, to the setting and rising sun.

Four Days of Rituals

A Different Significance of Every Tilla of Chhath Puja

Every tilla holds a different significance, so Nahai-Khaai is a ritual of purification, followed by Kharna, in which the worshipper keeps fasting. And then there is the second day of Sandhya Arghya, or giving evening offering to the Sun, and then it becomes Morning Arghya through which the celebration is to be concluded and devotees break their tough 36 hour fast.

Importance of Fasting

It is considered one of the most arduous Hindu practices for it demands devotion to food and water for 36 hours. Originally observed by women for the health, happiness, and long life of their children, this fast is also observed by men as a sign of their strength and endurance.

Ancient Legend of Karna’s Devotion

This festival is said to be the contribution of Karna, who was a figure in the Mahabharata, a great Indian epic. The story of Kunti, Karna's mother, says that she worshiped Lord Surya before her marriage, leading to Karna's birth. Karna learned about his relation with the Sun God when he gained the powers, and hence, every day, he would stand in water and pray for power and more strength. His commitment to charity and righteousness made him a steadfast worshipper of Lord Surya.

Spiritual Significance and Blessings

Chhath Puja is a powerful blend of faith and endurance, showering blessings of strength, prosperity, and health in the lives of those performing it with sincerity. It is an age-old ritual that inspires devotion to the Sun God, celebrating both physical and spiritual resilience.