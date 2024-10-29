Choti Diwali 2024 Date: October 30 or 31? Correct Date and Shubh Muhurat for Naraka Chaturdashi

Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is an important part of the Diwali celebrations, falling on the Krishna Paksha of the Kartik month. It typically follows Dhanteras and is celebrated the day before Deepawali. However, this year, Diwali falls on October 31, creating some confusion about Choti Diwali’s exact date.

Is Choti Diwali on October 30 or 31?

According to the Drik Panchang, Choti Diwali will coincide with Diwali in 2024, and both will be celebrated on October 31.

Shubh Muhurat for Choti Diwali 2024

For those observing Choti Diwali, here are the auspicious timings on October 31, as per the Drik Panchang:

Muhurat Timings

AbhyangSnan 5:20 am to 6:32 am

Krishna Dashami Moonrise (AbhyangSnan) 5:20 am

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins 1:15 pm on October 30

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends 3:52 pm on October 31

Brahma Muhurat 4:49 am to 5:41 am

Abhijit Muhurat 11:42 am to 12:27 pm

Vijaya Muhurat 1:55 pm to 2:39 pm

Significance and Rituals of Naraka Chaturdashi

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna is said to have defeated the demon Narakasura on this day. After the battle, he took an oil bath during Brahma Muhurat, which led to the tradition of taking a sacred oil bath before sunrise on Choti Diwali.

The night before Diwali, it is customary to light a lamp facing south in honor of Lord Yama, the deity of death, in a ritual known as Yam Deep. This practice is believed to protect against untimely death and eliminate fears associated with it.