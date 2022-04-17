Coin Week began in 1923 based off of a suggestion from Governor Julius Guttag, one of the principal members of the American Numismatic Organization at the time. He suggested this holiday to his members to help increase the interest in coin collecting and help increase membership in their organization.

The first year they debuted it, it worked – that first week was considered to be highly successful and helped establish the annual holiday. From there, after a few adjustments in the date and coordination of the event, the organization was able to firmly put the holiday in place and has been a part of the organization ever since.

Since 1923, the holiday has been annually celebrated for over 95 years. The primary purpose of this holiday is to celebrate the exciting history of coinage and help encourage people to collect coins as a hobby.

Currencies have helped marked significant points in history, such as the Peace dollar after World War II, coins made to commemorate specific years of the Olympics, and dollars coined to memorialize significant people in history across cultures.

Hence, Coin Week is all about sharing history, teaching people about it, and helping inspire others to do the same.