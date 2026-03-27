Cost of Living in Bali: A Complete Guide for Expats and Global Property Seekers

There are few places in the world that provide the lifestyle that Bali provides including warm tropical climate, world preferred food, vibrant expatriate community, and one of the most culturally enriched atmosphere you will ever get.

However, among the landscapes, the thing that makes people visit Bali are the cost of living in Bali which make people visit it no matter where they are located in the world.

Planning to relocate? Want to spend years in a place or invest in a property? It is your crucial step to have a clear image of the reality on the cost of living!

Average Cost of Living in Bali: What to Expect

The prices in Bali are truly adaptable, they can be as low as you like or as comfortable as you like. A single expatriate is able to live on USD 600-900 a month on a slim budget.

Mid-range lifestyle encompassing a private apartment/villa, frequent restaurant visits, and entertainment is normally USD 1,100 1800 per month. In case you want to be luxurious such as staying in beachfront villas, having spa treatments and dining, you will spend USD 2,500 or more a month.

A realistic and comfortable budget is in-between USD 1,500 to USD 2,000 per month to most foreign inhabitants. This includes decent social life, health insurance, food and solid accommodation.

This is a small fraction of the cost compared to such cities as Sydney, London, or New York. This too causes Bali to be one of the most appealing places in the world to the remote workers, agency, the retiring workers and even international investors.

Monthly Expense Breakdown

Housing and Accommodation

The biggest cost is usually rent. The cost of a basic homestay room is approximately USD 250 300 per month, with Wi-Fi and AC.

The price of a 1BR apartment in such a popular location as Canggu or Seminyak will be USD 500-800 and USD 800-1,500 or more per month in a 2 BR or 3 BR villa with a private pool, depending on the location and quality.

When longer-term deals are concluded and it is negotiated with landlords, it usually results in much lower prices.

Food and Dining

Food in Bali is one of the best delights of island living and it is very cheap in case you consume local food. Even a complete meal in a warung (local restaurant) costs US dollar 1-2. At trendy cafes frequented by expats and digital nomads, one can hardly spend a meal more than USD 7-10.

An average person combining local and western food has an average cost per month of USD 150 to USD 400. In the meantime, imported goods and alcohol have high import tax in Indonesia, therefore, it is healthier to your wallet to use the local goods and it is truly delicious!

Transportation

The majority of the expats drive around Bali using the rented motorbike that costs USD 5070 a month and fuels approximately USD 3 per full tank. Shared hailing applications such as Gojek and Grab are cheaper and more convenient on short journeys and cost USD 1 to USD 10 per ride.

Full-time employment of a driver and a car will be approximately USD 450 every month. This was a common choice among families or people who do not want to drive through the roads of Bali. The average monthly transport expenses are USD 60 to 300.

Utilities, Internet, and Healthcare

The electricity and water bills of an average apartment or villa cost USD 50-200. Internet will cost around USD 2050 a month according to the plan and the provider.

Expats must plan in the field of healthcare. Good-quality care is provided by the private hospitals of Kuta (BIMC) and Denpasar (Siloam), although the prices can be accumulated.

Prices of international health insurance are also quite varied as basic insurance cover costs USD 700 annually, whereas more advanced plans cost much more. Also it is deemed necessary among long-term residents.

Best Places to Live in Bali for Expats

The factor of location is significant in the actual cost of living in Bali. Today Canggu is considered to be the most popular expat neighbourhood on the island; it is swarmed with coworking centres, cafes, and vibrant social environment, but the prices of rental houses demonstrate that.

Seminyak and Kerobokan provide a more sophisticated way of life near the beach, but also at a high cost. To enjoy a quieter and a little cheaper foundation, the verdant inland position of Ubud can hardly be surpassed; particularly those who are attracted by wellness, art, and nature.

Uluwatu in Bukit Peninsula has turned into a surfing resort and cliff-top-lifestyle refuge among Bali tourists who need to get out of the hustle and bustle of the central part of the island.

Other more relaxed places such as Sanur and Pererenan do not require sacrificing the convenience, and have a more reliable long-term rental market.

Neighborhoods that are more remote like Tabanan or Gianyar are also significantly cheaper to live in but they remain comfortably close to the best family amenities in Bali.

Renting vs. Buying: Property Options in Bali

At that, renting is the most viable option to begin with as far as those who are still exploring the island are concerned. When you visit a house for rent in Bali, you have a huge choice of what you want to rent, a small studio apartment or a large house with a pool.

Houses for sale in Bali as an investment provide an option of stability instead of increasing rent, which will allow the long-term residents to have stable pricing and a feeling of permanence.

The Bali property market has been appreciating regularly especially in high demand markets, hence this is a good investment move coupled with a lifestyle choice.

Bali has one of the most compelling reasons to make the island your base, which is the cost of living.

Being a digital nomad in need of affordable living, a retiree in need of a tropical lifestyle, or a smart investor in search of good returns in an emerging market, Bali can fulfill on all fronts.

It is possible to create an amazing life in this place with the right budget planning and knowledge of the various neighborhoods.

It is almost impossible to find in the world a more favorable combination of natural beauty, culture, modern comfort, and an authentic affordability of the island than anywhere.

Living expenses that are already pushing your dollar way beyond its limits and the property market that has been on the increase, this is the time to take a serious look at making Bali home.