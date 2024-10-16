Crafting Memories: Thoughtful Gifts that Reflect the Diwali’s Spirit

Diwali is not just an occasion, rather it is a blend of customs and tales that one treasures the most. This Diwali, instead of ordinary gifts, think of some gifts which appreciate our culture and traditions. Thoughtful gifts such as decorative diyas, brass puja thalis, hand-loomed textiles and artisan sweetmeats are beautiful and provide the essence of the occasion. The objects themselves remind us of the history and the culture associated with them, making the parents, uncles and grandparents worn out. Most importantly, by presenting gifts that are a part of our heritage to our family and friends, not only do we keep them happy but most importantly we also keep the feeling of Diwali in us and around us.

1. To Be Honest-

TBH’s Crunchies not only add the perfect crunch to any joyous moment but make every celebration a token of love and appreciation. These crunchies are made of real vegetables and fruits, they offer a wholesome and delightful treat for every occasion. The sweet and savory flavor delights in TBH's Crunchies Gift Box could do nothing more than the allures of natural sweetness in Purple Sweet Potato, Golden Sweet Potato, Mixed Sweet Potato, and Sweet Ripe Banana. However, for those who like the savory option, there's Ripe Jackfruit, Herbed Taro, Crispy Beetroot, and Tangy Chickpeas. After all, the joy of the season is about sharing moments and maybe even the last chip! This curated assortment for only INR 995 brings together diverse flavors and textures, making every celebration deliciously memorable.





2. Tadaa-

Savour the entertainment of the festivity with Tadaa’s Party Pack Sweet Corn Kernels Peri-Peri, which is an amalgamation of colours and is just the right blend of guilt and goodness. These kernels are steamed to perfection and infused with a tangy citrus and smouldering chilli blend, creating a zesty heat that enhances the natural sweetness of the corn. Packaged in flexible, food-grade retort pouches, these steamed sweet corn kernels are ready-to-eat and have a long shelf life of up to 12 months. Perfect for quick snacks or as an addition to your meals, the Peri-Peri Sweet Corn Kernels offer a vibrant flavour explosion with every bite. Tadaa’s sweet corns start from just INR 69 onwards.

Unique Features-

1. Fresh and Crunchy

2. Natural Sweetness

3. Enjoy them on their own or as toppings for salads and pizzas

4. Nutrient-Rich

5. Free from Artificial Additives

6. Resealable Pack

7. Gluten-Free





3. Archies-

Let this Diwali be an absolute delight with the beautifully designed Archies Diya Bowl, a unique fusion of ancient elegance into modern style. This is a metal bowl that's 29 cm high and long in size so that you can have a perfect vase for enhancing your home or office decor, where you might use it to float flowers or tea lights to set up a warm ambience while hosting the festivals. Every diya is handcrafted, which makes every piece unique in terms of the artwork on it and brings a personal touch to celebrate the events. The price of the pack is INR 799

Unique Features-

1. Extremely good for the decoration of Diwali.

2. Polyvalent Use: Great floating flowers, candles, or pieces of decorations

3. Handmade Quality: Expertise to details in handmade products

4. Handsome Style and Pattern: Just Good for any form of decoration





4. Coolberg-

Raise the bar for your Diwali this year with Coolberg's newly launched refreshing non-alcoholic beers. According to your needs, they offer uniquely flavoured beers - Classic, Apple, and Malt. For the first time, Coolberg offers a delicious alternative as perfect as your Diwali feast might get. Artfully brewed with natural ingredients, Coolberg is as much a delicious option as it's an economically friendly one, so everyone can be a part of the celebrations, from children to adults. It does not matter if you light diyas, exchange gifts, or indulge in your favourite sweets, Coolberg adds that bubbly twist to your festive gatherings. Priced at INR 534 for six distinctive flavours.

Unique Features-

1. Vibrant natural fruit flavours give it a delightful taste

2. Calorie-low and free from artificial preservatives

3. Great for parties and casual gatherings

4. For the responsible non-drinker with refined taste

5. Environment-Friendly Packaging





5. Phool-

Fill up this Diwali with the stroke of a colourful Phool Diwali Dhamaka Gift Box that just costs Rs. 802 along with taxes. This quirky tribute fulfils an assortment by having in it Oudh Bambooless Incense Sticks, Samrajya Playing Cards, Eat Better Hazelnut Chocolate Ladoos, Handmade Ceramic Padma Diyas, Plantable Crackers, Pure Cotton Wicks, and Diwali Greeting Card. The price of the gift box is INR 802

Unique Features-

1. Vibrant design: Colorful packaging, creating a celebratory feel.

2. Eco-Friendly: Edible crackers that could be grown; thus leads to sustainable causes.

3. Guilt-free treats: Sugar-free versions for those too worried about being well.

4. Handcrafted: Every piece of ceramic diyas is handmade.







