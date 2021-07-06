Dalai Lama, the Highest Spiritual Leader of Tibet Turns 86 Today

The Dalai Lama will be celebrating his 86th birthday, today, on 6th July, 2021, grand celebrations will be not be held at Himachal Pradesh's Dharmashala where he lives due to ongoing pandemic. Earlier thousands of people from every part of the world used to gather there, to be part of his birthday celebrations. This time, , it would be held at Kashag(cabinet), the highest executive office of the Central Tibetan Administration, it has said, in a advisory not to hold congregations at all.



The Dalai Lama is the spiritual head of the Tibet and until 9 years ago, he was also the Political head. Previous Dalai Lama died in the year, 1933 and it took 4 years to find his successor.

Traditionally, the Dalai Lama Picks his own Successor and he would tell his aids before his death, as to where to look out for a child, who will be his Reincarnation.

As per the Dalai Lama's official Website, the person who reincarnates does have sole legitimate authority over where and how he or she takes birth.

China Views the Dalai Lama as a separatist and who is working to spilt Tibet from China.

Beijing has spent billions of dollars to shatter the traditional Tibetan monastic order with the weight of Chinese factories. The dragon is very well aware that, its grip on Tibet can only be tightened if it gets the pick the next Dalai Lama, who would be Tibetan by blood and Chinese by Spirit.

The US has now made a law which states that, the Tibetans should be able to decide who the next Dalai Lama should be.

This time, the succession might not be as simple, and the world might also end with 2 Dalai Lamas, 1 picked by the Chinese and other one chosen by the Dharmasala.