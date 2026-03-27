Disha Patani continues fashion dominance

Actor Disha Patani is once again making headlines, this time with her striking fashion appearances that have captured widespread attention. After impressing Telugu audiences with her role in Kalki 2898 AD, the actress is now turning the spotlight toward her bold and glamorous style.

At Lakmé Fashion Week 2026, Disha mesmerized the audience as she walked the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal. She donned a heavily embellished lehenga featuring a mermaid silhouette that accentuated her curves, delivering a high-fashion, ethereal appeal. The outfit stood out for its metallic sheen, sculpted detailing, and layered textures, creating a fantasy-inspired look.

In her latest photoshoot, Disha elevated the glamour quotient further by opting for a bold bralette-style blouse paired with a detailed skirt. The styling, enhanced with statement jewellery and her confident attitude, added a sultry yet elegant dimension to her appearance, reinforcing her status as a fashion icon. Beyond fashion, Disha continues to stay relevant in the film industry. She recently appeared in the special song “O’ Romeo” alongside Shahid Kapoor, keeping her visibility high among audiences.

Looking ahead, the actress has an exciting lineup with projects such as Awarapan 2 and Welcome to the Jungle. With her blend of cinematic presence and standout fashion choices, Disha Patani continues to command attention across platforms.