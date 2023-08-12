Don't miss. Know everything about India's Independence here from Sunday morning

Explore the remarkable journey of India's Independence, a historic struggle that led to freedom from British colonial rule. From courageous leaders like Mahatma Gandhi to pivotal moments like the Salt March, discover the inspiring story of India's fight for self-determination. Learn about the sacrifices, protests, and unity that paved the way for a sovereign nation on August 15, 1947. Delve into the events that shaped India's destiny and celebrate the spirit of resilience that continues to define the nation today.