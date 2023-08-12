Live
- TS ICET 2023 counseling schedule deferred, to begin from September 6
- PM doesn't have moral right to speak on violence, corruption: Mamata Banerjee
- Binge-watch shows to evoke the fire of patriotism this Independence Day
- Hyderabad based upskilling platform OdinSchool clocks above 100% YoY growth
- Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: Dr Vivek Bindra Ignites the Youth to Reach New Heights!
- International Youth Day 2023: messages,wishes, quotes, to share with friends
- ‘OMG 2’ starts with decent mark at box-office
- Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana to introduce a new helmet for left-handed users
- World Elephant Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance
- Ayurvedic tips to keep your babies protected during weather change
Don't miss. Know everything about India's Independence here from Sunday morning
Explore the remarkable journey of India's Independence, a historic struggle that led to freedom from British colonial rule. From courageous leaders like Mahatma Gandhi to pivotal moments like the Salt March, discover the inspiring story of India's fight for self-determination. Learn about the sacrifices, protests, and unity that paved the way for a sovereign nation on August 15, 1947. Delve into the events that shaped India's destiny and celebrate the spirit of resilience that continues to define the nation today.
