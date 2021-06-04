Is your belly rumbling at the reminder of Doughnut Day? We wouldn't be surprised if it was, as most of us love these most scrumptious foods.



There's something about that delicious deep-fried treat that brings a smile to everyone's face. Doughnut Day celebrates this wonderful treat, it's history and the ladies who did something very special with these delicious goodies during World War 1. To learn more about this special and tasty day, read on to learn more about this wonderful tradition.

So, what could you do to celebrate Doughnut Day? Well, you could buy yourself a box of Krispy Kremes for starters, and indulge yourself on your favoriteflavors.

You celebrate the charitable spirit of the day that brought Doughnut Day to fruition. You could raise funds for the Salvation Army or another charitable group that works with our armed forces, or you could volunteer your time.

If you are going to raise funds, then you might want to learn how to create your own doughnuts, and then sell them to the people who live around you. You could also create doughnuts for any members of ex-members of the Forces within your friends and family, and serve them up a tasty treat.

You might consider showing your charitable side in any other way, be that by donating money to a cause that means something to you, or by volunteering your time to help, perhaps on a regular basis.