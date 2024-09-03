Dove’s biggest OOH campaign highlights the power of the 10-in-1 Deep Repair Hair Mask

Over the years, beauty and personal care brand - Dove has firmly established itself as a trusted brand and as an expert in hair care solutions. Known for its nourishing formulas tailored to restore damaged hair, Dove has launched its biggest OOH campaign for its new 10-in-1 Deep Repair Treatment Mask. The campaign, titled "Pause, Reverse, and Play," marks a significant milestone in Dove’s commitment to innovation and customer engagement.





This expansive campaign will cover over 4000 key touchpoints across India, strategically placed in high-traffic areas such as malls, highways, residential neighbourhoods, metro stations, and pivotal locations in 12 cities: Bangalore, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Pune, and Thane.



Featuring multiple immersive digital displays (enhanced visual experiences), this campaign is one of the biggest OOH campaigns by the brand. The visually appealing screens will bring Dove’s message to life, providing an interactive and memorable immersive experience just as we hit the festive season.

"OOH is a crucial medium to impactfully reinforce Dove’s expertise in hair care" said Sairam Subramanian, Vice President, Hair Care, HUL. “This being one of our biggest OOH campaigns to date, we have strategically positioned our assets in key locations across cities and in different formats. This campaign celebrates the journey of beautiful hair without any worry of hair damage with Dove’s new 10 in 1 Deep Repair Treatment Hair mask”.

The campaign highlights Dove’s 10-in-1 Deep Repair Treatment Hair Mask, known for its ability to reverse up to three years of damage*. Timed perfectly for the festive season, it encourages consumers to integrate the hair mask into their weekly routine to "hit reverse" on damage and "Press Play" with revitalized, healthy hair, fostering renewed confidence.

* Basis lab test in a controlled environment on protein-damaged hair after five washes*