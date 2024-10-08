DSF announces epic return of 321 to celebrate the opening weekend of its biggest-ever 30th edition

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced an epic line-up of live entertainment to kick-start day-in, day-out celebrations for the greatest, most out-of-this-world, 30th edition of its iconic Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). Marking an electrifying start to 38 action-packed days of the most extraordinary season in the festival’s illustrious history, the DSF opening weekend will see the highly anticipated return of the incredibly popular 321 Festival coming to two new and exciting locations. Bringing an even bigger and broader action-packed calendar of must-see star-studded concerts and A-list acts to the Coca-Cola Arena from 6-8 December, 321 will bring Dubai together like never before to celebrate the start of DSF in style. In addition, the 321 celebrations will extend into City Walk for the first-time ever, with free-to-attend outdoor entertainment, bringing a wonder-filled weekend for everyone to enjoy together outdoors.

At the heart of all the opening weekend action, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai’s home of live entertainment, will host 3 spectacular evenings of show-stopping performances from hugely popular Arab, South East Asian, and Western superstars, promising a dynamic blend of endless excitement, unparalleled entertainment, and unforgettable moments. Launching the extraordinary concert series on 6 December will be two of the greatest legends in Arabic music, the exceptional Georges Wassouf and Kadim Al Sahir, taking fans on a mesmerising musical journey with their powerful voice, most cherished hits, and soulful performances. Tickets are now available for a not-to-be-missed chance to snag up the best seats in town. Additional performers for the remaining weekend will be revealed soon.

City Walk will join in the 321 celebrations for the first-time ever, with free-to-attend roaming outdoor entertainment, incredible activities, and so much more adding to the unique excitement of DSF’s monumental 30th anniversary edition. With plenty of free things to see and do for every member of the family, this will be the place to be during DSF's opening weekend. Plus, visitors can enjoy great offers at a selection of City Walk’s top dining venues prior to the concerts and throughout DSF’s opening weekend.

The 321 Festival is just one of many, endless out-of-this-world experiences being specially curated for the most sensational 30th edition of DSF yet. From 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025, an action-packed calendar of 38 wonder-filled days will deliver non-stop, day-in-day-out thrills for everyone, every day, in every corner of the city, with spectacular celebrations, A-list concerts, and awe-inspiring events set against the backdrop of the city’s iconic destinations and beaches, during the perfect weather for the season. The full DSF calendar will be unveiled soon, showcasing a comprehensive guide on how to make the most of iconic and only-in-Dubai citywide experiences during this special time of the year in a city like no other.

Dubai Shopping Festival 2024 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), AW Rostamani Group, Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, and talabat.



