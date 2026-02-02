‘Dubai, Ready For A Surprise’: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s winter journey is showcased in new campaign film

The Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Visit Dubai), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has unveiled the latest film in the ‘Dubai, Ready for A Surprise’ series featuring India’s power couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

With a focus on winter in Dubai, the film is rooted in the core idea of how the city continues to surprise both first-time and repeat visitors, always offering something new, and this time it’s Anushka’s turn to surprise Virat.

As part of their ongoing destination partnership with Dubai, this new chapter builds on the success of the previous film and follows the couple through a day of thoughtful surprises planned by Anushka, highlighting the depth, variety, and convenience that make Dubai an effortless choice for Indian travellers.

Launched during Dubai’s vibrant winter season, the film beautifully captures Dubai’s stunning cityscapes and expansive outdoors, from serene desert escapes to sun-soaked beachfront moments, showcasing how Dubai enables travellers to enjoy both nature and the city, two distinct holidays within one stay, just moments apart. The film ends with a gentle hint from Anushka about how spectacular the view might be when summer arrives, reinforcing Dubai as a city for every season.

The story begins with a tranquil desert escape at the Presidential Villa at Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, located within the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, where the couple immerse themselves in the beauty of the desert dunes, cooking under open skies and watching the graceful gazelles roam freely. The film spotlights the lesser-explored side of Dubai, with luxurious desert resort stays, nature drives, and immersive wilderness experiences that many travellers are yet to discover.

After enjoying some playful moments by the beach, the couple then heads to One&Only One Za’abeel, where Virat tries on his latest shopping finds and shares his dance moves with Anushka at the two-storey Skyline Loft suite. The film highlights how effortlessly Dubai blends luxury, fashion, cuisine and entertainment, and offers these within easy reach, making it one of the world’s most convenient urban playgrounds. Wandering through the soulful lanes of Al Seef, Virat and Anushka soak in its heritage, traditions, and the timeless charm that lies at the heart of Old Dubai, underscoring the city’s cultural depth, where authentic experiences sit harmoniously alongside modern attractions. Their fun exchange at the aromatic spice stalls leads to a nostalgic moment when Anushka surprises Virat with chole bhature, evoking the cherished flavours from Delhi. The moment also reflects Dubai’s unique ability to make Indian travellers feel instantly at home, whether through familiar cuisine or interactions with locals.

The film concludes with a quiet sunset moment by the elevated infinity pool at Tapasake at One&Only One Za’abeel, where Virat surprises Anushka with a cold coffee. The closing line reinforces the campaign’s essence that Dubai is a city for every season, always ready to reveal something new.

The film, which is a part of the ongoing collaboration with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, reinforces Dubai’s ability to surprise both first-time and returning travellers by offering a fresh take and a unique twist to every experience. From nature-led stays to cultural immersions and world-class urban experiences, Dubai elevates each visit. It further strengthens the city’s growing relevance in India, one of its most important source markets.